WATCH: Trump awkwardly tries to prove he can walk down a ramp after widespread worries his health is deteriorating

One week after there were widespread worries about his physical and mental health, President Donald Trump attempted to reassure his supporters that he was healthy during a Saturday rally in Tulsa.

During a commencement speech at West Point, Trump needed to hands to take a sip from a glass of water.

Trump still hasn't totally figured out how to drink water pic.twitter.com/IO8CDXmD9i — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Trump also had difficulty descending a ramp.

Trump descended a ramp extremely carefully at the end of his West Point speech today pic.twitter.com/uMG3KyB1V1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 13, 2020

Trump spend over ten minutes of his speech defending his health and complaining about critics.

He's reenacting the ramp walk. pic.twitter.com/pe38nfxUbz — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) June 21, 2020

"I said, 'general, there's no way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my ass, general. I have no railing.' It's true! … I didn't really want to grab him … I can't fall with the fake news watching" — Trump is still whining about coverage of his ramp incident pic.twitter.com/hMMv6AmCFC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 21, 2020

The President attempts to prove he can drink water one handed.. awkwardly pic.twitter.com/npysMRKWmJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) June 21, 2020