WATCH: Wisconsin attorney blocks protesters with her car — and then spits on them

The Urban Milwaukee identified the woman as 64-year-old Milwaukee attorney Stephanie Rapkin, which prompted many to take to Google reviews to leave critical messages that no one should spit on a teenager or anyone.
According to police, Rapkin was arrested Saturday night on charges of battery and disorderly conduct.
ADVERTISEMENT
See the video below:
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
In a video clip posted to Twitter, the protective fencing put up by the Trump Administration to keep George Floyd protesters a healthy distance from the White House gates is being covered with signs promoting Black Lives Matter as well as memorials to African-Americans who have died at the hands of police.
According to Washington Post journalist Hannah Natanson, "The fence outside the White House has been converted to a crowd-sourced memorial wall — almost like an art gallery — to black men and women who lost their lives at the hands of police. Hundreds are strolling, looking, adding names and paintings and posters."
A white landlord in Iowa has reportedly evicted a group of black business owners after he saw their employees supporting Black Lives Matter on the news.
"We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting," Stylent CEO Jeremiah Johnson revealed on Twitter. "Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!!"
We got kicked out from our business office space by our landlord cuz he saw us on the news peacefully protesting.Violating our 1st amendment rights and the lease. Please share this video! When other people protest for haircuts, it’s great! But when I protest peaceful it’s bad!! pic.twitter.com/PuGkC3QMmA
In a column for Bloomberg, Donald Trump biographer Tim O'Brien said the combination of a collapsing economy, a pandemic -- that has left over 100,000 dead in the U.S -- and massive street protests against police brutality have led the Donald Trump to expose his true self to the world.
According to the columnist, the past week the president was at his ugliest.
Noting the president's photo-op stunt with a Bible -- held up while peaceful protesters were gassed by federal law enforcement officials -- O'Brien wrote: "The St. John’s gig was a raw abuse of Trump’s powers, a stunt made possible by deploying state violence to clear a path through peaceful protesters saddened and angered by George Floyd’s death at the hands of police. It marked an end to several days of hibernation as Trump, hiding behind White House walls, his Twitter feed and his golf game, did his best to avoid the pain and anger unspooling across America. But his St. John’s show also was designed to intimidate protesters, stoking fear among people of color who have been demanding merely that their government and police refrain from killing them. And it was tragically off-kilter, a politically inept bit of stagecraft that served only to showcase his irresponsibility and utter lack of empathy."