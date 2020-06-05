Quantcast
Connect with us

White men arrested for pepper-spraying Kentucky cops and pointing gun at protesters

Published

1 hour ago

on

Two white Kentucky men were arrested after one of them pepper-sprayed police officers and demonstrators and the other pointed a gun at protesters.

More than 50 demonstrators marched Tuesday evening from a statue honoring Robert E. Lee outside the Calloway County Courthouse with a police escort through the streets of Murray, holding signs protesting the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, reported WKYU-FM.

ADVERTISEMENT

Less than an hour into the march, officers arrested 55-year-old John Dickerson, of Paducah, on wanton endangerment charges after he pointed a gun at protesters.

Then a second man, 53-year-old David Fryemire, also of Paducah, blasted protesters and five officers at close range with some type of chemical irritant from his car, and then tried to drive into the crowd before he was stopped by police.

“When we started coming up on his car, he had a gun pushed up against his chest,” one woman told the campus radio station. “We all went back and gathered around his car, and then he pulled out pepper spray.”

Protesters reported feeling nauseated and extreme burning sensations, leading some of them to suspect the chemical was bear spray — which measures at about 2 million Scoville units.

The woman said she, her girlfriend and her dog were directly sprayed, and she said the dog rolled on the ground and cried for hours.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My eyes swelled shut. We couldn’t see to get out of the road,” she said. “It felt like our skin was on fire for hours.”

The demonstration ended back at the Confederate memorial, which Murray State assistant football coach Sherman Neal II called to remove in an open letter published the day before.

Fryemire faces two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of fourth-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dickerson was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Is Trump fumbling his
response to police brutality ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen - who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican -- denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.

To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the "dictator-in-chief."

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn't mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters "terrorists."

"What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?" the CNN host asked.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Good riddance to very bad rubbish: Here are 5 of the ugliest moments in the Steve King Hall of Shame

Published

33 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

On, Tuesday, June 2, there was a major bombshell in Iowa politics: far-right Rep. Steve King, in Iowa’s 4th Congressional District, lost a GOP primary battle to Iowa State Sen. Randy Feenstra. It remains to be seen whether a Republican or a Democrat will win that seat in November, but one thing is for sure: it won’t be King, whose history of racism, homophobia and religious extremism is so disturbing that even GOP voters in a conservative district in Iowa finally rejected him.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

One of Maine’s biggest newspapers calls for Trump to resign on the day he visits their state

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is scheduled to travel to Maine on Friday -- and when he does, he'll be greeted by one of the state's top newspapers calling for his resignation.

The Portland Press-Herald on Friday published an editorial demanding the president's resignation over his botched handling of the COVID-19 crisis and the civil unrest that arose in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd.

"You have never been a good president, but today your shortcomings are unleashing historic levels of suffering on the American people," the editors write. "Your slow response to the coronavirus pandemic has spun a manageable crisis into the worst public health emergency since 1918... And in the face of the worst civic unrest since 1968, with millions of Americans in the streets protesting systemic racism, you fan the flames."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image