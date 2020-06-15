Quantcast
‘Wrong time’: Oklahoma newspaper condemns Trump for holding comeback rally in Tulsa

Published

1 min ago

on

Tulsa, Oklahoma’s major daily newspaper this week condemned President Donald Trump for holding his big comeback campaign rally in their city.

In a lead editorial published on Monday, Tulsa World’s editorial board argues that Trump should not be holding an indoor rally at a time when COVID-19 cases are still surging in many parts of the country.

“Tulsa is still dealing with the challenges created by a pandemic,” they write. “There is no treatment for COVID-19 and no vaccine. It will be our health care system that will have to deal with whatever effects follow… This is the wrong time.”

The newspaper then raises fears that Trump’s rally could spark civil unrest in the city at a time when its budget is already under duress from seeing its tax revenue plummet due to the COVID-19-induced economic recession.

The editors conclude that it would be best for all if the president simply stays home.

“When the president of the United States visits your city, it should be exciting,” they write. “We think a Trump visit will be, but for a lot of the wrong reasons, and we can’t welcome it.”

Read the whole editorial here.


