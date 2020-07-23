ACLU wins restraining order against Trump’s DHS agents ‘terrorizing’ Portland
The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced that they had won a restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing protesters on the streets of Portland.
“A federal court just issued a restraining order on the federal agents in Portland, Oregon,” the ACLU reported. “We said we would deploy the full firepower of the ACLU in this fight to save our democracy — and we meant it.”
The ruling, which comes in a case brought by the [ACLU of Oregon], temporarily blocks federal agents from attacking or arresting journalists and legal observers at Portland protests,” the ACLU explained.
“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon, said in a statement. “Federal agents from Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking journalists and legal observers documenting protests. These are the actions of a tyrant, and they have no place anywhere in America.”
The Trump administration launched chemical weapons on protesters, journalists, and medics.
Unmarked federal agents abducted protesters from the street into unmarked vehicles without probable cause.
Tonight's restraining order is nothing short of a win for the rule of law. pic.twitter.com/GeoGihL7lC
— ACLU (@ACLU) July 24, 2020