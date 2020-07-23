ACLU wins restraining order against Trump’s DHS agents ‘terrorizing’ Portland

The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday announced that they had won a restraining order against the Department of Homeland Security agents terrorizing protesters on the streets of Portland.

“A federal court just issued a restraining order on the federal agents in Portland, Oregon,” the ACLU reported. “We said we would deploy the full firepower of the ACLU in this fight to save our democracy — and we meant it.”

The ruling, which comes in a case brought by the [ACLU of Oregon], temporarily blocks federal agents from attacking or arresting journalists and legal observers at Portland protests,” the ACLU explained.

“This order is a victory for the rule of law,” Jann Carson, interim executive director of the ACLU of Oregon, said in a statement. “Federal agents from Trump’s Departments of Homeland Security and Justice are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and relentlessly attacking journalists and legal observers documenting protests. These are the actions of a tyrant, and they have no place anywhere in America.”