Trump is at ‘great risk of a tragic outcome’ if he gets COVID-19: CNN doctor

A doctor told CNN on Tuesday that President Donald Trump needs to start taking the coronavirus pandemic more seriously — or else risk sickness and even death.

During a panel discussion about Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien testing positive for the disease, CNN medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner said that the president should be worried that the virus keeps getting closer and closer to him as more aides and allies come down with the disease.

“What they’re not using at the White House is a strategy of massive mask-wearing for everyone,” he said. “And in photo ops and, you know, apparently in the hallways, it’s not common to see staff, senior staff members, wearing masks. I would do that immediately. You need concentric rings of protection around the president and vice president.”

He then went on to explain why Trump in particular should be worried about contracting the virus.

“I want to remind people that Herman Cain, who’s exactly the same age as the president of the United States, has been in the hospital for a month after contracting the virus,” he said. “This president is 74 years old. He is at great risk of a tragic outcome should he acquire this.”

