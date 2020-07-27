‘Arranging flowers on the Titanic’: Melania’s planned Rose Garden makeover drowned in scorn

With the COVID-19 pandemic still killing hundreds of Americans every day, first lady Melania Trump has decided it would be a good time to revamp the White House Rose Garden.

According to the New York Times, Melania “will announce a plan on Monday to renovate the White House Rose Garden” that will include “electrical upgrades for television appearances, a new walkway and new flowers and shrubs.”

The first lady will also describe the renovations as an “act of expressing hope and optimism for the future,” the Times reports.

However, the first lady’s plans have received a chilly reception on Twitter, as many users are accusing her of being tone deaf during a time of national tragedy.

Check out some reactions below.

Arranging flowers on the Titanic.

Melania Trump to Announce Plan to Revamp White House Rose Garden https://t.co/TkOG5ryJaw — Jeff Jarvis (@jeffjarvis) July 27, 2020

Us: We are broke, dying of Covid, and fighting racism in the streets.@FLOTUS: I tear up Rose Garden, yes? https://t.co/RBeAvcwtuz — KTW Social Distancia Wall of Walls (@KateBegins2Rock) July 27, 2020

Yeah let’s waste some more money while Americans are starving and being evicted!!! Jackasses! https://t.co/Fj4YlayzlX — sharon (@sharon45856259) July 27, 2020

People are losing jobs, savings, homes and she is going to decorate garden on tax payer dime. Republicans wont be outraged. — Homer Bush (@Sportsfeeder1) July 27, 2020

It's not like she could use her time and power to help the tens of millions of people suffering in America. I suppose she would rather just let them eat cake than lend comfort and help to those in need. — Cynthia Brumfield (@msbrumfield) July 27, 2020

America: 150k dead, no end to pandemic in sight, people out of work, no way to pay rent Flotus: Donald, can I have some of their tax payer money to redo the yard? — 305 Pirate ☮💜 🏴‍☠️ (@305Pirate) July 27, 2020

No amount of money can buy taste and class… — Judy L'Etoile (@jletoile) July 27, 2020

