‘Arranging flowers on the Titanic’: Melania’s planned Rose Garden makeover drowned in scorn

With the COVID-19 pandemic still killing hundreds of Americans every day, first lady Melania Trump has decided it would be a good time to revamp the White House Rose Garden.

According to the New York Times, Melania “will announce a plan on Monday to renovate the White House Rose Garden” that will include “electrical upgrades for television appearances, a new walkway and new flowers and shrubs.”

The first lady will also describe the renovations as an “act of expressing hope and optimism for the future,” the Times reports.

However, the first lady’s plans have received a chilly reception on Twitter, as many users are accusing her of being tone deaf during a time of national tragedy.

Check out some reactions below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
