Big Tech firms see robust results in pandemic-hit quarter
Big Tech firms delivered robust results Thursday, highlighting the lifeline they have provided during the pandemic as well as their extraordinary economic power which was the subject of an intense congressional hearing a day earlier.
The results from Apple, Amazon, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet — ironically the same firms whose chief executives were in the spotlight at an antitrust hearing in Congress this week — were largely better than expected.
The reports illustrated the importance of social networks, digital content and connected devices to pandemic-hit consumers while also delivering gains to shareholders of the Big Tech firms.
Apple profits rose eight percent to $11.2 billion and revenues were up 11 percent to $59.7 billion in the three months ending June 27.
The California tech giant saw a modest increase in iPhone sales, with more significant rise for accessories and services such as its apps and digital content.
“In uncertain times, this performance is a testament to the important role our products play in our customers’ lives and to Apple’s relentless innovation,” chief executive Tim Cook said.
Amazon meanwhile said profits nearly doubled to $5.2 billion on sales that climbed 40 percent to $88.9 billion.
“This was another highly unusual quarter, and I couldn’t be more proud of and grateful to our employees around the globe,” said Amazon founder and chief executive Jeff Bezos.
Amid rising sales in its grocery, video and cloud computing operations, Amazon has told investors it expects to spend all its profits this year on costs related to keeping employees and customers safe during the pandemic.
– ‘Challenging times’ –
Facebook said its profits doubled as well compared with the same period last year, when it paid a hefty fine to US regulators, to $5.2 billion.
Revenue rose 11 percent to $18.7 billion, suggesting minimal impact from an ad boycott of the leading social network over its handling of hateful content and misinformation.
“We’re glad to be able to provide small businesses the tools they need to grow and be successful online during these challenging times,” said Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg, as Facebook said its core social network grew to 2.7 billion while its total audience including its “family” of apps had more than 3.1 billion users.
Alphabet reported a rare drop in revenue and profit in a quarterly update that nonetheless topped market expectations.
Profit slumped some 30 percent to $6.96 billion from a year for the online giant that relies on digital advertising for most of its income.
Revenues dipped two percent to $38 billion, as chief financial officer Ruth Porat said: “We continue to navigate through a difficult global economic environment.”
Alphabet shares edged up slightly in after-market trades following the release, while the other firms showed stronger share increases.
In Washington on Wednesday, the CEOs of the four tech firms faced an onslaught of criticism from US lawmakers at an antitrust hearing which could lay the groundwork for tougher regulation of the major internet platforms.
Breaking Banner
South Carolina frantically constructs tent hospitals for COVID-19 spike — as governor reopens businesses
On Thursday, The Daily Beast reported that South Carolina officials are hastily constructing tent hospitals to temporarily increase health care capacity for the COVID-19 surge in the state.
"In the parking lot of Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, South Carolina, construction workers have been working around the clock to erect a series of inflatable white and blue medical tents as doctors inside scramble to contain the wave of coronavirus patients," reported Pilar Melendez. "The rural hospital, which serves a population twice the size of Rhode Island, is nearly full, forcing officials to ask the National Guard to erect the state’s first field hospital, comprising four tents to provide overflow capacity for at least a dozen virus patients at a time."
COVID-19
Brazil first lady tests positive for coronavirus
Brazil's first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, tested positive for the new coronavirus Thursday, the government said, after her husband spent two weeks in quarantine with it.
The announcement came five days after President Jair Bolsonaro said he was over his illness and resumed his normal work routine.
Michelle Bolsonaro, 38, "is in good health and will follow all established protocols," the president's office said.
"The first lady is being treated by the presidential medical team," it added.
Bolsonaro, 65, has faced criticism for his handling of the pandemic as Brazil has surged to become the country with the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the world, after the United States: more than 2.5 million and 90,000, respectively.
Breaking Banner
GOP blasted for ‘playing with the lives of 30 million people’ as economic recovery sputters and benefits expire
On May 11, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told reporters that he had "not yet felt the urgency" of passing another Covid-19 relief package despite skyrocketing unemployment claims and warnings of a prolonged economic recession.
Now, more than two months later, persistent inaction by the Republican-controlled Senate has pushed 30 million Americans to the brink of a steep financial cliff as federally enhanced unemployment benefits are set to lapse in just 24 hours barring a last-minute deal in Congress that appears all but impossible.