BUSTED: Utah man indicted for posing as doctor to sell fake COVID-19 cure

Published

1 min ago

on

According to The Daily Beast, federal prosecutors are charging a Utah man for fraudulently posing as a doctor to sell a fake cure for COVID-19 over the internet.

“Gordon H. Pedersen was indicted by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City last week for a scheme federal prosecutors say began in early 2020,” reported Allison Quinn. “Pedersen is accused of ‘falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and promoting and selling silver products on the Internet based on fraudulent claims of protection against, and treatment for, COVID-19, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic,’ according to the DOJ. He allegedly went so far as to don a stethoscope and white lab coat in promotional materials for his supposed miracle cure.”

False claims about colloidal silver as a cure or prevention for COVID-19 have been circulating for months, with support from televangelist Jim Bakker and conspiracy theorist radio host Alex Jones. There is no antiviral benefit to drinking silver solution, although it may permanently tarnish your skin blue.


2020 Election

Trump is using Nixon’s playbook as America faces crisis after crisis — this historian explains why it won’t work

Published

1 min ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

The year 1968 was one of the darkest in the nation’s history. With the public deeply divided over the toll of the Vietnam War (35,000 combat deaths by year’s end), the country was plunged into mourning after the murders of Dr. Martin Luther King and Robert F. Kennedy.  When violent protests erupted in dozens of cities after Dr. King’s death, the Republican presidential candidate, Richard Nixon, vowed to use “law and order” to restore “traditional American” values.

Nixon’s appeal to a conservative white electorate worked. After winning a narrow victory over Hubert Humphrey (George Wallace got 13% of the vote), Nixon began a rollback of many of the Kennedy-Johnson civil rights and anti-poverty programs.

Breaking Banner

Trump’s last-ditch display of fascist theatrics is straight out of Orwell

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Donald Trump is a political arsonist. He has unleashed a firestorm across America. The kindling was always there. Trump chose to throw gasoline on it and set it afire.

Trump's political cult members and other followers are dancing in a circle around the flames. In the light and noise, they see and hear things which are not there. Like the troglodytes in Plato's allegory of the cave, they have lost the ability to discern truth from lies. All that matters is their proximity to Trump's fire.

Breaking Banner

GOP House incumbents bracing for losses in Trump country

Published

40 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

House Republicans are being forced to play defense to limit their losses in districts President Donald Trump won in 2016.

Democrats' internal polling in recent weeks show surprisingly close races in previously solid GOP districts in Indiana, Michigan, Montana, Ohio and Texas, and Republican lawmakers are begging for help to save their seats, reported Politico.

“The DCCC's candidates are printing money, and the president's falling poll numbers are devastating to Republicans across the map," said one GOP lawmaker in a competitive district. "That's why [Kevin] McCarthy and the NRCC need to hold the line and focus on saving incumbents first."

