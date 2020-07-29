BUSTED: Utah man indicted for posing as doctor to sell fake COVID-19 cure

According to The Daily Beast, federal prosecutors are charging a Utah man for fraudulently posing as a doctor to sell a fake cure for COVID-19 over the internet.

“Gordon H. Pedersen was indicted by a federal grand jury in Salt Lake City last week for a scheme federal prosecutors say began in early 2020,” reported Allison Quinn. “Pedersen is accused of ‘falsely presenting himself as a medical doctor and promoting and selling silver products on the Internet based on fraudulent claims of protection against, and treatment for, COVID-19, in the midst of a worldwide pandemic,’ according to the DOJ. He allegedly went so far as to don a stethoscope and white lab coat in promotional materials for his supposed miracle cure.”

ADVERTISEMENT

False claims about colloidal silver as a cure or prevention for COVID-19 have been circulating for months, with support from televangelist Jim Bakker and conspiracy theorist radio host Alex Jones. There is no antiviral benefit to drinking silver solution, although it may permanently tarnish your skin blue.