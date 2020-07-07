C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’
A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is “allowing” COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is “not putting Jesus first.”
During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.
“I know this thing is rising again,” Andy said. “I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives.”
The caller pointed out that the pandemic had “closed everything down.”
“You know, sports is not the answer,” he continued. “The Lord, he let this pandemic shut everything down. It’s a wake up call that we need to turn back to Jesus, we need to put him first in our lives. Until we do that, I mean, it’s not going to get any better.”
“So, we need to put Jesus first back in our lives and then the Lord will take care of this,” Andy concluded.
Watch the video below from C-SPAN.
Activism
Fight breaks out in Louisville after white woman is accused of spitting on Black woman
A fight broke out in Louisville, Kentucky after a white woman was accused of spitting on a Black woman.
Video of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Nia Center, was shared on social media.
According to the account, the video began rolling after the alleged spitting occurred.
The video shows a shouting match between a group of Black customers and a group of white customers.
After security urges everyone to leave the building, a white man can be seen punching a Black woman multiple times.
At that point, a Black man steps in to defend the woman. He quickly knocks the white man to the ground.
2020 Election
‘There is no racism’: Couple destroying Black Lives Matter mural faces off against bystanders
A woman was caught on video destroying a Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, California.
The incident was said to have occurred during Saturday's Fourth of July holiday.
Multiple videos of the incident were shared on social media.
The woman, who was wearing an American flag T-shirt, can be seen painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on the street with black paint.
A man wearing a Trump 2020 shirt and a "Make American Great Again" hat insults a bystander in the video.
"No one wants you here," the man says. "No one wants Black Lives Matter here."
"All lives matter, you f*cking punk!" the man adds.
Activism
Oregon cop accused of flashing ‘white power’ sign at anti-Black Lives Matters protesters
Video captured at a protest in Salem, Oregon over the weekend shows an officer interacting with anti-Black Lives Matters protesters, who were identified as members of the Proud Boys group.
A clip shared on social media on Saturday appears to show an officer flashing what many said was a "white power" hand signal at one of the protesters. The protester then touches the officer's shoulder in as friendly gesture.
The Salem Police Department responded on Twitter by noting that the officer was a member of the Oregon State Police.