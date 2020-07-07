C-SPAN caller: COVID-19 is God’s punishment for ‘not putting Jesus first’

A C-SPAN caller argued on Tuesday that God is “allowing” COVID-19 cases to surge in the United States because the country is “not putting Jesus first.”

During a call-in segment about the surge in coronavirus cases in many states, a caller from Kentucky named Andy suggested that God is punishing the country.

“I know this thing is rising again,” Andy said. “I feel like the Lord is allowing this because we are not putting Jesus first in our lives. And this is a wake up call for all the churches and to every Christian out there to put Jesus first in their lives.”

The caller pointed out that the pandemic had “closed everything down.”

“You know, sports is not the answer,” he continued. “The Lord, he let this pandemic shut everything down. It’s a wake up call that we need to turn back to Jesus, we need to put him first in our lives. Until we do that, I mean, it’s not going to get any better.”

“So, we need to put Jesus first back in our lives and then the Lord will take care of this,” Andy concluded.

Watch the video below from C-SPAN.