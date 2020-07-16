‘Clearly racist’ Trump has transformed America into his own ‘incredibly dysfunctional family’: Mary Trump

Quantcast
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump who has just published a tell-all book about his upbringing, says that the president has transformed the entire country into a large-scale version of their own “incredibly dysfunctional family.”

In an interview with the Washington Post, the president’s niece explains how his childhood experiences with father Fred Trump taught him how to advance himself by turning people against one another.

One example of this, she told the Post, is the way he uses “clearly racist” rhetoric to fire up his supporters.

“It comes easily to him and he thinks it’s going to score him points with the only people who are continuing to support him,” she said.

Mary Trump also said that Trump learned to be a bigot from his father at an early age.

“Growing up, it was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use anti-Semitic expressions,” she explained. “Homophobia was never an issue because nobody ever talked about gay people.”


