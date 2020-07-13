CNN host buries Trump for promoting elderly game show host’s COVID conspiracy
CNN’s John Berman on Monday buried President Donald Trump for promoting the medical advice of a former game show host over the advice of doctors when it comes to the novel coronavirus.
The president on Monday morning promoted a tweet from former “Love Connection” host Chuck Woolery that accused both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and doctors in general of deliberately lying about the pandemic to harm Trump’s re-election bid.
“This day is already messed up in ways that are deeply concerning,” Berman said in reaction to the president’s retweet. “We have records in cases and new records in inanity. The pandemic has set new records, and the president this morning is promoting the medical advice of Chuck Woolery, the game show host.”
Berman noted that Trump’s attack on medical experts came just hours after Florida announced more than 15,000 new COVID-19 cases in a single day, shattering the record of cases in any individual state.
Additionally, Berman said that some counties in Texas have started making requests for refrigeration trucks to store the bodies of coronavirus victims because morgues are now being overrun with corpses.
“As hospitals reach capacity, the Trump administration is trying to damage the reputation of the country’s top doctors and scientists,” added co-host Alisyn Camerota.
Watch the video below.
