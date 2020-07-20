Conservative points out the most ‘worrisome’ 130 seconds of Trump’s Fox News interview
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Executive Editor Jonathan Last asked readers to set aside politics for a brief moment and focus on one segment of Donald Trump’s now-infamous interview Fox News host Chris Wallace, saying voters should be very concerned about the president’s detachment from reality and declining mental state.
According to Last, during one brief exchange with the Fox News host the president seemed befuddled by facts, couldn’t read a simple chart and forgot what he said and what Wallace said just seconds later.
In the clip, which can be seen below, the president battled with Wallace over the effects of the coronavirus in the U.S. leading to an exchange over mortality rates that had the president asking for support from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.
As Last wrote, Trump’s inability to “retain information” was on full display.
Last wrote, “This entire exchange lasted 130 seconds. In the course of it, here is the sequence of claims from Trump and Wallace concerning mortality rates:
- Wallace: “We have the seventh highest mortality rate in the world.”
- Trump: “We have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.”
- Trump: “We have one of the lowest” mortality rates.
- Trump: “Maybe the lowest mortality rate anywhere in the world.”
- Trump: “Number one low mortality fatality rates.” [here he shows Wallace a graph handed to him by his staff]
- Trump: “You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world . . .”
- Trump: “. . . and we have the best.”
According to the columnist, “Note how Trump can’t keep straight where he thinks the U.S. mortality rate ranks. He goes back and forth between saying it’s “one of the lowest” and ‘the lowest.’ Trump then can’t remember what Wallace said. Wallace says the U.S. has the ‘seventh highest.’ Trump then says, ‘You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world.'”
“Why can’t he remember what Wallace said less than two minutes ago?” Last asked.
Adding the president was also shown a simple line graph on U.S. mortality rates and was unable to interpret it, Last emphasized, “Trump cannot remember what his briefing book told him about mortality rates, so he flips back and forth between ‘one of the lowest’ and ‘the lowest’ in the world” and “Trump cannot recall what Wallace said to him less than two minutes prior.”
Which led him to conclude: “I’m not sure that there’s any explanation for this exchange that isn’t deeply worrisome for America.”
You can read more here.
Watch the clip below:
2020 Election
Conservative points out most the ‘worrisome’ 130 seconds of Trump’s Fox News interview
In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Executive Editor Jonathan Last asked readers to set aside politics for a brief moment and focus on one segment of Donald Trump's now-infamous interview Fox News host Chris Wallace, saying voters should be very concerned about the president's detachment from reality and declining mental state.
According to Last, during one brief exchange with the Fox News host the president seemed befuddled by facts, couldn't read a simple chart and forgot what he said and what Wallace said just seconds later.
2020 Election
Military and Secret Service need to start making serious plans in case Trump refuses to leave office: Joe Scarborough
Responding to Donald Trump's comments on Fox News that he might not accept the results of the November election should he lose, MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough issued a dark warning that the "brightest minds" in Washington D.C. better start making serious plans on how to seize control of the government should the president balk at stepping down.
During his interview with Fox News host Chris Wallace, the president refused to say whether he would accept the will of the voters, which led the frustrated Wallace to demand a "direct answer" which he did not get from the hedging president.
2020 Election
Trump went from ‘laughable to pitiful’ trying to convince Chris Wallace he’s not suffering from dementia: MSNBC panel
An MSNBC "Morning Joe" panel looked on in amazement at the Fox News clip of Donald Trump boasting that he passed a clinical test used to gauge dementia in patients, with one panelist claiming the president's effusive self-praise went from "laughable to pitiful."
After sharing the clip of Trump telling Fox News host Chris Wallace that the last five questions were "very hard," which was debunked on Twitter, "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough dryly walked viewers through some of the questions which include knowing what day of the week it is.