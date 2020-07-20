Conservative points out the most ‘worrisome’ 130 seconds of Trump’s Fox News interview

In a column for the conservative Bulwark, Executive Editor Jonathan Last asked readers to set aside politics for a brief moment and focus on one segment of Donald Trump’s now-infamous interview Fox News host Chris Wallace, saying voters should be very concerned about the president’s detachment from reality and declining mental state.

According to Last, during one brief exchange with the Fox News host the president seemed befuddled by facts, couldn’t read a simple chart and forgot what he said and what Wallace said just seconds later.



ADVERTISEMENT

In the clip, which can be seen below, the president battled with Wallace over the effects of the coronavirus in the U.S. leading to an exchange over mortality rates that had the president asking for support from press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

As Last wrote, Trump’s inability to “retain information” was on full display.

Last wrote, “This entire exchange lasted 130 seconds. In the course of it, here is the sequence of claims from Trump and Wallace concerning mortality rates:

Wallace: “We have the seventh highest mortality rate in the world.”

Trump: “We have one of the lowest mortality rates in the world.”

Trump: “We have one of the lowest” mortality rates.

Trump: “Maybe the lowest mortality rate anywhere in the world.”

Trump: “Number one low mortality fatality rates.” [here he shows Wallace a graph handed to him by his staff]

Trump: “You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world . . .”

Trump: “. . . and we have the best.”

According to the columnist, “Note how Trump can’t keep straight where he thinks the U.S. mortality rate ranks. He goes back and forth between saying it’s “one of the lowest” and ‘the lowest.’ Trump then can’t remember what Wallace said. Wallace says the U.S. has the ‘seventh highest.’ Trump then says, ‘You said we had the worst mortality rate in the world.'”

“Why can’t he remember what Wallace said less than two minutes ago?” Last asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Adding the president was also shown a simple line graph on U.S. mortality rates and was unable to interpret it, Last emphasized, “Trump cannot remember what his briefing book told him about mortality rates, so he flips back and forth between ‘one of the lowest’ and ‘the lowest’ in the world” and “Trump cannot recall what Wallace said to him less than two minutes prior.”

Which led him to conclude: “I’m not sure that there’s any explanation for this exchange that isn’t deeply worrisome for America.”

You can read more here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the clip below: