Trump went from ‘laughable to pitiful’ trying to convince Chris Wallace he’s not suffering from dementia: MSNBC panel

An MSNBC “Morning Joe” panel looked on in amazement at the Fox News clip of Donald Trump boasting that he passed a clinical test used to gauge dementia in patients, with one panelist claiming the president’s effusive self-praise went from “laughable to pitiful.”

After sharing the clip of Trump telling Fox News host Chris Wallace that the last five questions were “very hard,” which was debunked on Twitter, “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough dryly walked viewers through some of the questions which include knowing what day of the week it is.

“The president of the United States actually brags about to try to make us feel better about the man who has nuclear codes, to make us feel better that he’s somehow with it and this is why voters are wrong for thinking, actually, Joe Biden is sharper and has more mental acuity than the sitting president of the United States, because he could draw a clock and he could tell Chris Wallace what city he was in,” Scarborough asserted.

“It reminded me, at that point in the interview, that Chris Wallace had left the Rose Garden where he was interviewing the president and was visiting an old man in a nursing home trying to convince him that he was still cognitive in terms of his cognitive skills, that he was still able,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton added. “It was very — it went from laughable to pitiful.”

“It was pitiful,” Scarborough interjected.

“To think this man is running this country and is in charge of the military and in charge of real decisions becomes frightening,” Sharpton continued. ‘When you think about the fact that he wants to reduce this to taking a test that he thinks is hard — the real test is going to be in November who can run the country, and as one who spent time in my life meeting with both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, that’s not a contest.”

Watch below: