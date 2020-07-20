Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump went from ‘laughable to pitiful’ trying to convince Chris Wallace he’s not suffering from dementia: MSNBC panel

Published

1 min ago

on

An MSNBC “Morning Joe” panel looked on in amazement at the Fox News clip of Donald Trump boasting that he passed a clinical test used to gauge dementia in patients, with one panelist claiming the president’s effusive self-praise went from “laughable to pitiful.”

After sharing the clip of Trump telling Fox News host Chris Wallace that the last five questions were “very hard,” which was debunked on Twitter, “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough dryly walked viewers through some of the questions which include knowing what day of the week it is.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The president of the United States actually brags about to try to make us feel better about the man who has nuclear codes, to make us feel better that he’s somehow with it and this is why voters are wrong for thinking, actually, Joe Biden is sharper and has more mental acuity than the sitting president of the United States, because he could draw a clock and he could tell Chris Wallace what city he was in,” Scarborough asserted.

“It reminded me, at that point in the interview, that Chris Wallace had left the Rose Garden where he was interviewing the president and was visiting an old man in a nursing home trying to convince him that he was still cognitive in terms of his cognitive skills, that he was still able,” MSNBC host Al Sharpton added. “It was very — it went from laughable to pitiful.”

“It was pitiful,” Scarborough interjected.

“To think this man is running this country and is in charge of the military and in charge of real decisions becomes frightening,” Sharpton continued. ‘When you think about the fact that he wants to reduce this to taking a test that he thinks is hard — the real test is going to be in November who can run the country, and as one who spent time in my life meeting with both Donald Trump and Joe Biden, that’s not a contest.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

‘Existential threat to our democracy’: Trump refuses to commit to accepting 2020 election results

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

"A dangerous affront to our democratic system and a slide toward totalitarianism. We cannot take this lightly."

In a Fox News interview that aired Sunday, President Donald Trump refused to commit to accepting the results of the 2020 presidential election and baselessly claimed mail-in voting is going to "rig" the contest—remarks one advocacy group condemned as an "insidious" attack on democracy.

"I have to see," Trump said when asked by Fox News host Chris Wallace whether he intends to accept the election results. "No, I'm not gonna just say yes. I'm not gonna say it, and I didn't last time either."

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump official despairs at his train wreck Chris Wallace interview

Published

49 mins ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's already-infamous Fox News interview with Chris Wallace is causing fresh headaches for the president's re-election campaign.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, a senior Trump official said that there was no "rational reason" for the president to do an interview with Wallace, who is widely regarded as one of the sharpest and best-prepared interviewers in the news media.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Texas GOP convention chaos prompts delegates to create a second gathering

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

The original convention still kept going overnight, though, as delegates met to vote on key leadership positions — including the state party chairmanship.

The Texas GOP convention has become so beset with chaos and dysfunction that delegates voted late Sunday night to hold a second convention to finish business that still hadn't been taken up, though key votes for state party chair and other party leadership positions were still taking place overnight during the original convention that rolled into Monday morning.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image