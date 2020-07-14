Quantcast
Cop shoots and kills man who stabbed an elderly store customer for asking him to wear a mask

42 mins ago

A Michigan man has been shot and killed by an Eaton County deputy on Tuesday after he stabbed an elderly man who confronted him in a store for not wearing a mask, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Sean Ernest Ruis, 43, was confronted by a 77-year-old male customer for not wearing a mask inside the store. The argument continued outside in the parking lot, where Ruis stabbed the man and then fled on foot. The victim, whose name has not been released, is reportedly in stable condition.

Later that morning, Ruis was pulled over by an Eaton County deputy. Ruis then exited his vehicle carrying a knife and ignored the deputy’s warnings to drop it, police said, ultimately prompting the deputy to open fire. Ruis later died at the hospital.

The incident took place just two days after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered that masks must be worn inside Michigan businesses.


Trump-loving cartoonist sues ADL for calling him anti-Semitic — and his lawsuit is loaded with anti-Semitic conspiracies

9 mins ago

July 14, 2020

Ben Garrison, a Trump-loving conservative political cartoonist, has filed a lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League for labeling some of his work as anti-Semitic.

However, Garrison's lawsuit tries to disprove charges of anti-Semitism by relying on several anti-Semitic conspiracy theories involving George Soros and the Rothschild family, whom neo-Nazis and other anti-Semites falsely believe control world governments.

At issue is a cartoon that Garrison drew in 2017 that depicted former Trump national security adviser H.R. McMaster as puppet whose strings were being pulled by George Soros and an even larger hand that was labeled, "Rothschilds."

Trump keeps trying to turn the page on coronavirus — but even his allies won’t let him move on

19 mins ago

July 14, 2020

President Donald Trump desperately wants to turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic that's killed more than 138,000 in the U.S. and threatens to sink his re-election -- but even his staunchest allies won't let him move on.

A growing number of Trump's reliable allies are undermining White House talking points on the deadly pandemic that's rapidly spreading across the South and West, and Republicans are joining the calls for more testing and other measures the president opposes, reported Politico.

Marco Rubio is advocating gatherings of no more than 10 people just ahead of GOP convention in Florida

27 mins ago

July 14, 2020

The Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida is a little over one month away, and one of Florida's GOP senators seems to support canceling.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) launched a "coronavirus" section of his official U.S. Senate account where he advocated people wearing masks, staying socially distant, and people gathering in groups of no more than 10.

"Practice social distancing. Avoid gatherings of 10 or more people, and steer clear of bars, restaurants, and other areas where large numbers of people congregate," his site says.

