Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Criminal malpractice’: MSNBC doctor shreds Betsy DeVos for evidence-free plan to reopen schools

Published

4 mins ago

on

A public health expert blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for pushing to send children and teachers back to school as coronavirus cases explode.

President Donald Trump’s education secretary repeatedly dodged questions about safety during Sunday morning interviews on CNN and Fox News, and Dr. Vin Gupta told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that the administration’s lack of planning was unconscionable.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Secretary DeVos sitting here on the Sunday news talk show saying we have to restart schools, couldn’t state a lick of evidence to save her life,” Gupta said. “The secretary is sitting here making analogies to what they do in the private sector, what professional organizations do — MLB, NBA. You know what they do? They have testing. They have point-of-care testing capabilities. You get a test, in 30 minutes you get a response.”

“Is she going to lead, are Republicans in Congress going to fund it?” he added. “They said let’s fund all 13,000 school districts, give them what they need. They need money to test, build in infrastructures to safely socially distance, that’s what’s needed is money and testing.”

Florida reported more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, but still plans to reopen schools next month.

“We’re seeing an infection rate in Florida approaching 20 percent,” Gupta said. “To say this quickly, what’s going to happen is, we have — actually we have no idea what’s going to happen, but we think kids have the ability to transmit the disease to teachers, parents, amongst themselves. The infection in the community will be so high. The only places schools could potentially reopen where testing is not available are in places we have the outbreak under control, a positive infection rate of 3 percent or less, not when it’s one in five, one in three in places like Miami, it makes no sense. It’s criminal malpractice there.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Criminal malpractice’: MSNBC doctor shreds Betsy DeVos for evidence-free plan to reopen schools

Published

2 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A public health expert blasted Education Secretary Betsy DeVos for pushing to send children and teachers back to school as coronavirus cases explode.

President Donald Trump's education secretary repeatedly dodged questions about safety during Sunday morning interviews on CNN and Fox News, and Dr. Vin Gupta told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the administration's lack of planning was unconscionable.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Donald Trump is the most successful bio-terrorist in human history’: psychologist

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

The June 6 edition of the German newsweekly Der Spiegel described Donald Trump as a "fire devil" and a president who "sets fire to his country."

This article first appeared in Salon.

The English edition of Der Spiegel continues with this damningly accurate description of America in the Age of Trump:

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump promotes tweet that accuses the CDC and doctors of ‘lying’ about COVID-19 to hurt his campaign

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday promoted a tweet from former "Love Connection" host Chuck Woolery that accused doctors of "lying" about the novel coronavirus to hurt his chances of winning re-election later this year.

"The most outrageous lies are the ones about Covid 19," Woolery wrote in his tweet. "Everyone is lying. The CDC, Media, Democrats, our Doctors, not all but most ,that we are told to trust. I think it's all about the election and keeping the economy from coming back, which is about the election. I'm sick of it."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image