DHS officials used anti-terrorism system to gather ‘intelligence reports’ on journalists covering civil rights protests: report

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, The Washington Post reported that officials at the Department of Homeland Security used a system designed to collect intelligence on terrorists, to surveil journalists covering the civil rights protests and subsequent clashes with federal law enforcement in Portland, Oregon.

“Over the past week, the department’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis has disseminated three Open Source Intelligence Reports to federal law enforcement agencies and others, summarizing tweets written by two journalists — a reporter for The New York Times and the editor in chief of the blog Lawfare — and noting they had published leaked, unclassified documents about DHS operations in Portland,” reported Shane Harris. “The intelligence reports, obtained by The Washington Post, include written descriptions and images of the tweets and the number of times they had been liked or retweeted by others.”

“Some of the leaked DHS documents the journalists posted and wrote about revealed shortcomings in the department’s understanding of the nature of the protests in Portland, as well as techniques that intelligence analysts have used,” continued the report. “A memo by the department’s top intelligence official, which was tweeted by the editor of Lawfare, says personnel relied on ‘FINTEL,’ an acronym for financial intelligence, as well as finished intelligence ‘Baseball cards’ of arrested protesters to try to understand their motivations and plans. Historically, military and intelligence officials have used such cards for biographical dossiers of suspected terrorists, including those targeted in lethal drone strikes.”

The federal agents’ arrival in Portland stirred nationwide controversy, as some protesters were arrested and put in unmarked vans. A recent report suggested DHS is working to train these officers to avoid violating protesters’ First Amendment rights.

You can read more here.


2020 Election

WATCH: New Lincoln Project video imagines a Republican waking up after a three-year coma

Published

14 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

The Lincoln Project, the group of top former GOP strategists seeking to remove Donald Trump and his supporters from office, has released a new video for the 2020 presidential campaign.

The video is not a 30 or 60-second ad as is traditional in elections but is a short film that lasts over six minutes.

Directed by Jon Turteltaub, the video imagines a young Republican waking up from a three-year coma and being updated by his family about Trump illegally paying off a porn star, Mexico not paying for the wall, Trump praising white nationalists after the fatal Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally and his administration's failed response to the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 Election

Trump campaign suspends ad spending as it searches for a message during pandemic and economic catastrophe: report

Published

42 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

As coronavirus deaths continue to surge in America, the U.S. economy plunged by a record-shattering 32.9% annual rate in the last quarter.

That has made it difficult for President Donald Trump to push his "Keep America Great" campaign slogan as he continues to trail former Vice President Joe Biden in the polls.

"President Donald Trump's campaign has virtually disappeared from the airwaves as it undertakes "a review and fine-tuning of the campaign's strategy" as an official put it after the replacement of campaign manager Brad Parscale," NBC News reported Thursday.

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell’s inaction on stimulus blasted by NYT editorial board: ‘What is he waiting for?’

Published

53 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

On Thursday, The New York Times editorial board tore into Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his inaction on a new round of coronavirus stimulus, which has ensured the $600 a week supplemental unemployment benefits will lapse on Friday and millions of Americans will teeter on the brink of financial ruin.

"Congress needs to extend the emergency aid programs that were created in March to help Americans endure a broad suspension of economic activity. Instead, even as the pandemic rages on, Congress is allowing those aid programs to expire," wrote the board. "[The] payments end this week, even as unemployment remains at a level last experienced during the Great Depression. The federal government also is ending a moratorium on evictions, as well as a program that provides aid to small businesses."

