Quantcast
Connect with us

Draft of McConnell’s ‘dangerous’ corporate immunity plan sparks alarm: ‘This is an anti-civil rights proposal’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Consumer and workers’ rights advocates are warning that new details of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to shield businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits show just how far the Republican leader is willing to go to ensure corporations are not held accountable for endangering public health and safety.

“Congress must reject this dangerous proposal,” the National Employment Law Project said in response to a draft (pdf) of McConnell’s plan obtained by Politico and other outlets on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The draft, authored by McConnell and Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas.), proposes relieving businesses, schools, churches, and other institutions of legal responsibility for workers, customers, and others who contract Covid-19 except in cases of “gross negligence and intentional misconduct”—a difficult standard to prove in court.

As the Associated Press reported, the Republican plan “offers a broad shield by requiring heightened pleading standards, stiffening burden-of-proof standards, and capping damages on awards. Employers would also be shielded from investigations by federal agencies.”

Additionally, McConnell and Cornyn’s plan would empower companies to move coronavirus-related personal injury and medical liability cases to more business-friendly federal courts. “Defendants are liable,” the draft states, “only if they failed to make reasonable efforts to follow applicable public-health guidelines.”

McConnell’s plan to enact sweeping corporate immunity is out. It would ensure that workers, consumers, and students have absolutely no recourse when corporations recklessly disregard their health.

This plan cannot become law.#PeopleOverProfitshttps://t.co/TSTFSW9sao pic.twitter.com/Rp1T6aGXYB

— People’s Parity Project (@PeoplesParity) July 17, 2020

Robert Weissman, president of consumer advocacy group Public Citizen, said in a statement Friday that “the Senate’s rabid desire to shield corporations from accountability when they jeopardize the health and wellness of their employees will only result in more people feeling—and being—less safe and less protected from Covid-19.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has repeatedly warned of an “epidemic” of lawsuits if businesses aren’t granted sweeping legal protections as they reopen—a line echoed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce—but Public Citizen said in an issue brief Thursday that the Kentucky Republican’s warning is baseless.

“While both the Chamber and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argue that immunizing businesses during a pandemic is the only way to stop a flood of litigation, the evidence shows that there is no flood,” said Remington Gregg, counsel for civil justice and consumer rights at Public Citizen.

The details of McConnell’s proposal emerged just days before the start of formal negotiations over the next Covid-19 stimulus package.

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has described the corporate liability shield as his “red line” for the negotiations, despite widespread opposition from civil society organizations and small business leaders who say the plan would give big companies a free pass to expose workers and customers to Covid-19.

“Be clear: this is an anti-civil rights proposal,” tweeted the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. “Congress must put people over profits and reject it.”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Chris Wallace deflates Trump’s boast he ‘aced’ a cognitive test in brutal fashion: ‘It’s not the hardest test’

Published

8 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

Fox News host Chris Wallace batted aside Donald Trump's boast that he "aced" a cognitive test at Walter Reed hospital, telling the president that he took it too and "It's not the hardest test."

With the president challenging presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden to go down and take the test with him, the Fox News host pulled the president up and smiled as he pointed out there is little to be about for passing such a simple series of exercises.

"I took the [cognitive] test too, when I heard you passed it," Wallace said as a shot of the test scrolled on the screen for the viewers. "It's not the hardest test. It shows a picture and it says, 'what's that,' and it's an elephant."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I’m not a fan of Fox’: Trump erupts at Chris Wallace as he does his 92nd interview on the network

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump claims that he is "not a fan of Fox News" even though he's given them 10 times more interviews than any other network.

During an interview with Fox News, host Chris Wallace noted that Trump has attacked him with a number of "mean tweets."

"One of your beefs seems to be that I put Democrats on the show and I ask them questions," Wallace explained. "And I guess the question I have is, don't you understand it's my job to put Democrats on as well as Republicans and ask them probing questions just like I ask Republicans?"

"I'm not a big fan of Fox," Trump replied. "They've changed a lot since Roger Ailes. And I watch people like [Rep. Eric Swallwell (D-CA)], who don't even know."

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Give a direct answer’: Chris Wallace grills Trump for suggesting he won’t accept election results

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump suggested that he may not accept the results of the 2020 election because he's not a "good loser."

In an interview that aired on Sunday, Chris Wallace asked the president if he is a "good loser."

"I'm not a good loser," Trump replied. "I don't like to lose. I don't lose too often."

"So, are you gracious?" Wallace pressed.

"You don't know until you see, it depends," Trump insisted. "I think mail-in voting is going to rig the election."

"Are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?" Wallace wondered.

"I have to see," Trump remarked.

Continue Reading
 
 