Ex-Trump adviser launches attack on Roger Stone’s jury forewoman — then dares her to sue him
On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg went off on a rant attacking the jury forewoman in Roger Stone’s trial, accusing her of being a liar and daring her to sue him.
“That trial, I had problems with it,” said Nunberg. “Amy Berman Jackson, the judge, said things at the Manafort trial that made her completely conflicted to do this trial. There was an issue with the foreman. It came out she lied … that’s what Roger is appealing.”
“So, Sam, you’re just saying that a jury foreman and a judge were lying,” said anchor Alex Witt. “Where is the proof on that?”
“Yeah, the foreman lied. The foreman absolutely lied,” said Nunberg. “Are you familiar with it? … If she has a problem, she can sue me. I think she’s a liar. In fact, go look at the Facebook post she put up and then go look at what she said when they were questioning her if she had any bias. It’s outrageous.”
“Sam, he was convicted by a jury,” said Witt. “You can argue this and continue to do so, and I’m sure you’ll be back again on the broadcast and may continue to do so then, but let’s leave that right now.”
The idea that Stone’s jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart was “lying” that she could view the case impartially because she had made Facebook posts critical of President Donald Trump is a common claim of Stone’s defenders, including Trump himself, who attacked her on Twitter and accused her of “tainting” the jury — which has led the jurors to fear for their safety.
Judge Jackson explicitly rejected the argument the jury was tainted, saying that the claim Hart was biased against Stone by her views of Trump “is not supported by any facts or data.” She also scolded Stone’s lawyers for not researching Hart beforehand and asking she be struck from the jury pool, noting that the information about her “was a few clicks of a mouse away” if they had thought it was such a problem.
Watch below:
CNN
Trump fears his base will turn on him if he flips and calls for nationwide mask guidelines: CNN
On CNN Saturday, analyst Ron Brownstein outlined the key reason President Donald Trump is struggling to adapt his message to proper public health guidance on the coronavirus pandemic.
"Ron, there is a retail trade group that has asked President Trump to institute federal, nationwide mask guidelines at stores across the country as the country continues to re-open," said anchor Alex Marquardt. "Experts are saying that masks could save thousands of lives in the coming months. Do you see a scenario in which — any chance in which he would issue that?"
"I think the short answer is no, and for a revealing reason," said Brownstein. "He is in a trap of his own construction. On coronavirus, we talk all the time about how President Trump's base is bonded to him, immovably. He's also bonded to the base in the other direction, that he is very reluctant to get out crosswise with a base that includes the kind of people that showed up at the Michigan capital to protest lockdown without wearing masks and waving Confederate flags and carrying automatic weapons."
2020 Election
Trump and the GOP have become the party of the dead
There are few morbid topics subject to greater speculation than the religious loyalty of President Donald Trump's "base." Why an alarmingly large amount of Americans refuse even to entertain any criticism of Trump deserves scrutiny from political scientists, psychologists and perhaps horror novelists working in the school of Edgar Allan Poe.
This article first appeared in Salon.
What is abundantly clear is that no matter who votes for Trump, he and the Republican Party on the national level have no interest in governing on the behalf of living human beings — with the exception of ensuring that a tiny minority of billionaires and multimillionaires enlarge their investment portfolios. Trump evinces no concern for Americans dying of the coronavirus, racist violence or any other malady or injustice. He demonstrates no regard for health care professionals courageously trying to save their patients from dying, and appears cruelly indifferent to the struggles of millions of workers whose livelihoods have been destroyed by COVID-19. Needless to say, Trump also shows contempt for Black Lives Matter, immigrants and anyone who opposes his re-election, which at this moment (and throughout his presidency) is more than half of the American public.
Breaking Banner
As coronavirus seizes the state, Florida hospitals are in panic mode
As Florida experiences a surge in coronavirus cases, the residents of the state are facing obstacles like overwhelmed hospitals and a looming shortage in beds.
This article first appeared in Salon.
There are 47,663 hospital beds in the state right now with 11,782 available (meaning a remaining capacity of 19.82 percent) and a total staffed bed capacity of 59,445, according to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration's Hospital Bed Capacity Dashboard. The state Department of Health also reported on Friday that, out of 95,300 individuals who received coronavirus test results over the course of the previous day, 11,433 tested positive for COVID-19 (all but 90 of whom were Florida residents), meaning that more than 12 percent of the new cases had positive test results. The state also reported 93 new deaths due to COVID-19. (Salon reached out to the Florida Department of Health for comment on this story.)