Ex-Trump adviser launches attack on Roger Stone’s jury forewoman — then dares her to sue him

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s “Weekends,” former Trump adviser Sam Nunberg went off on a rant attacking the jury forewoman in Roger Stone’s trial, accusing her of being a liar and daring her to sue him.

“That trial, I had problems with it,” said Nunberg. “Amy Berman Jackson, the judge, said things at the Manafort trial that made her completely conflicted to do this trial. There was an issue with the foreman. It came out she lied … that’s what Roger is appealing.”

“So, Sam, you’re just saying that a jury foreman and a judge were lying,” said anchor Alex Witt. “Where is the proof on that?”

“Yeah, the foreman lied. The foreman absolutely lied,” said Nunberg. “Are you familiar with it? … If she has a problem, she can sue me. I think she’s a liar. In fact, go look at the Facebook post she put up and then go look at what she said when they were questioning her if she had any bias. It’s outrageous.”

“Sam, he was convicted by a jury,” said Witt. “You can argue this and continue to do so, and I’m sure you’ll be back again on the broadcast and may continue to do so then, but let’s leave that right now.”

The idea that Stone’s jury forewoman, Tomeka Hart was “lying” that she could view the case impartially because she had made Facebook posts critical of President Donald Trump is a common claim of Stone’s defenders, including Trump himself, who attacked her on Twitter and accused her of “tainting” the jury — which has led the jurors to fear for their safety.

Judge Jackson explicitly rejected the argument the jury was tainted, saying that the claim Hart was biased against Stone by her views of Trump “is not supported by any facts or data.” She also scolded Stone’s lawyers for not researching Hart beforehand and asking she be struck from the jury pool, noting that the information about her “was a few clicks of a mouse away” if they had thought it was such a problem.

