Fox News’ Geraldo goes down in flames defending Trump’s ‘brave’ well wishes to accused child sex trafficker

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s widely criticized decision to send well wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The president on Tuesday was asked how he felt about Maxwell, a longtime partner of the late accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Writing on Twitter, Rivera piped up in the president’s defense and said that the only reason Maxwell was denied bail was due to “woke politics.”

“When asked [President Trump] said he wished [Ghislaine Maxwell] well,” Rivera wrote. “With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs. her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail and got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

Rivera’s defense of both the president and Maxwell led to a flood of disparaging replies — check out some reactions below.

first they came for the child sex traffickers, and I did not speak out— but Geraldo did — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) July 22, 2020

As a rape survivor, still struggling with PTSD 18 years after it happened, I just wanted to drop by and say: F U C K Y O U. — Ida Skibenes ❄️ (@ida_skibenes) July 22, 2020

So sick of all these "Woke Warriors" and their "Media Mobs" criticizing convicted sex offenders and their enablers! — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 22, 2020

Maxwell did NOT deserve bail.

She's credibly accused of trafficking & *participating* in child rape (considered a capital crime in some states prior to Kennedy v. Louisiana in 2008). Also: extreme flight risk due to vast personal wealth, 3 passports, & extensive intnl contacts. — 🌹🐝Deborah's ANTI-FASCIST bayonet-free horse zone (@litbrit) July 22, 2020

Are you seriously defending a women who has been involved in the sex trafficking of children? What the fuck is wrong with you? And you think she magically stopped doing these things in the last 25 years?!? She got something on you too? 🤔 — lisastark35 (@lisastark351) July 22, 2020

My exact thought. Excusing her crimes because they were “20 years ago” definitely shows the fact that he doesn’t care that her crimes are sexual torture toward children. Me thinks he doth protest too much. — Rainbow Warrior (@lifeiscolor85) July 22, 2020

Really though? Come on now. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 22, 2020

Oh so if you rape kids 25 years ago, everything is forgiven and fine now?? Gotcha. — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) July 22, 2020

Bold stance defending a child sex trafficker. — Dan Linn (@daniellinn) July 22, 2020

A crime was committed on me 63 years ago. The pain never leaves. Maxwell’s victims are not even 40. — NANA❤️🇨🇦 (@RagingLibNana) July 22, 2020

Wrong answer again Geraldo, go back in Capone's vault and find a better lie. — Essential Worker 🌊🇺🇲💙🍑✊💚 (@Essentialworker) July 22, 2020