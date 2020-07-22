Quantcast
Fox News’ Geraldo goes down in flames defending Trump’s ‘brave’ well wishes to accused child sex trafficker

Published

1 min ago

on

Fox News’ Geraldo Rivera on Wednesday defended President Donald Trump’s widely criticized decision to send well wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The president on Tuesday was asked how he felt about Maxwell, a longtime partner of the late accused billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, being arrested on child sex trafficking charges.

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much,” Trump said. “I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is.”

Writing on Twitter, Rivera piped up in the president’s defense and said that the only reason Maxwell was denied bail was due to “woke politics.”

“When asked [President Trump] said he wished [Ghislaine Maxwell] well,” Rivera wrote. “With media mob eager to see her lynched it was brave to weigh in. Fact: cases vs. her are for crimes allegedly committed more than 25 years ago. She deserved bail and got solitary confinement: woke politics.”

Rivera’s defense of both the president and Maxwell led to a flood of disparaging replies — check out some reactions below.

