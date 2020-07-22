Trump ‘pulling us to the dark side’ by offering best wishes to accused sex trafficker: MSNBC’s Mika

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski was shocked by President Donald Trump offering best wishes to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.

The “Morning Joe” co-host, who has endured cruel personal attacks and an extortion attempt from the president, was left speechless by Trump saying he wished the Jeffrey Epstein associate well during his latest briefing on the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“I know that there’s no proven connection in any way, but we’ve shown on this show video of Donald Trump dancing with Jeffrey Epstein and a bunch of girls dancing around him, and he wishes her well,” Brzezinski said. “I’m extremely uncomfortable with what I just heard, and I think everybody should be, and the questions in this case need to be asked and asked and asked until they are answered, and I just think it’s very strange that the president would make a comment like that in a case like this.”

Maxwell is accused of procuring and grooming girls for the convicted sex trafficker Epstein, who died in jail while awaiting another trial, and also allegedly abused some of them herself, and Brzezinski wondered whether Trump was trying to send a corrupt message to Maxwell and her attorneys.

“We have got to stop allowing this shock to wash away on every norm that this president breaks, whether it’s shaking down a foreign government for dirt on a political rival or wishing an accused sex offender whose longtime boyfriend died in jail with thousands of secrets, with enough known about this case to know that there’s something there,” she said.

“There’s no way that comment can be normalized,” Brzezinski said. “It was not okay, and time and time again, he breaks through the stop signs that this country put up to create a democracy, to create a society where people are safe and free and trying to get to a place where people are treated equally, and he’s pulling us back in time. He’s pulling us toward the dark side.”