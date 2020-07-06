Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Get a noose!’ Black man says he survived attempted lynching while camping in Indiana forest

Published

2 hours ago

on

An Indiana man claims he survived an attempted lynching during a brutal attack while camping.

Civil rights activist Vauhxx Booker called 911 for help after the July 4 assault, some of which was caught on video, but said state officials reportedly refused to arrest his alleged assailants, reported the Bloomingtonian.

“I don’t want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching,” Booker posted on Facebook, along with video of the attack. “I don’t want this to have happened to me or anyone. It hurts my soul, and my pride, but there are multiple witnesses and it can’t be hidden or avoided.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Booker said he and others planned to watch the lunar eclipse near the Cutright Recreation Area when he and a friend encountered an apparently drunk white man wearing an oversized Confederate flag hat, who then followed them on an all-terrain vehicle and said they were on private property.

“We relayed to him that we believed the organizers had received permission from the property owners to cross, but apologized and went on to our beautiful site just off the water without any further incident,” Booker said. “When we arrived we told the event organizer of the encounter and it was relayed that the individual wasn’t the actual property owner and the organizer apologized.”

Booker said he told the others to avoid that area on their way to the site, but he said the man and his group blocked off the public beach with a boat and ATVs and claimed to own the land.

“When folks tried to crossed they yelled, ‘white power’ at them,” Booker wrote. “Honestly, we thought it might just be the one drunken individual with the [C]onfederate hat we had encountered earlier who might be instigating the conflict. We decided to just walk back and attempt to simply have a conversation with some of the more sober seeming group members and see if we could smooth things over a bit.”

In the video, the white man accuses Booker of starting the altercation.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Booker said he and his friends tried to leave after the group members became aggressive, and two of them attacked him from behind — and then others joined in after he was knocked to the ground.

“The five were able to easily overwhelm me and got me to the ground and dragged me pinning my body against a tree as they began pounding on my head and ripped off some of my hair, with several of them still on top of my body holding me down,” Booker wrote. “They held me pinned and continued beating me for several minutes seemingly become more and more enraged as they kept trying to seriously injure me and failing. At one point during the attack one of the men jumped on my neck. I could feel both his feet and his full bodyweight land hard against my neck.”

One of the men’s teenage daughter started screaming for them to let Booker go, but he said the men pinned his arms backward in a stated attempt to break them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Get a noose,” one of the men said, according to Booker, and they allegedly used racial slurs throughout the attack.

Some of the witnesses attracted by the girl’s screams filmed the attack, and one witness later told Booker all of their lives were endangered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The men eventually let Booker go, and he and his friends packed up their campsite and left in fear for their safety.

Booker said he suffered minor concussion, abrasions and bruising, and he had some hair ripped out in patches.

He said the Indiana Department of Natural Resources refused to make any arrests after the incident, but the agency said the incident remains under investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Trump campaign vows to defend famous statue of Jesus — that’s located in Brazil

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's campaign is making a solemn vow to supporters that he will never allow the destruction of iconic statues located in foreign countries.

The Daily Beast reports that the Trump campaign over the weekend sent out a new ad featuring a photo of the Cristo Redentor in the Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro and informed supporters that "WE WILL PROTECT THIS."

The Cristo Redentor is perhaps the most famous landmark in all of Brazil, but apparently no one on the Trump campaign realized that the statue was not located in the United States.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

COVID-infected Kim Guilfoyle attended a ‘maskless’ Hamptons party — and attendees are ‘freaking out’: report

Published

30 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Kimberly Guilfoyle, the girlfriend of first son Donald Trump Jr., tested positive for the novel coronavirus over the weekend shortly before President Donald Trump delivered a speech at Mount Rushmore.

Sources tell the New York Post that both Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. recently attended a "maskless" party at the Hamptons on Long Island, and that attendees are "freaking out" over news of her COVID-19 infection.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Fox News regrets ‘mistakenly’ editing Donald Trump out of photo with Jeffrey Epstein

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 6, 2020

By

Fox News on Monday confirmed that the network had edited President Donald Trump out of a photo in which he appeared with convicted sexual offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The incident occurred during a broadcast on Sunday covering the arrest of Epstein confidant Ghislaine Maxwell.

In a statement to Raw Story on Monday, Fox News said that it regretted "mistakenly" excluding Trump from the photo.

“On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell," the statement said. "We regret the error.”

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image