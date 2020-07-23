GOP ‘delinquency’ on coronavirus is one of ‘the worst failures of governance in modern US history’: Conservative columnist

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin excoriated President Donald Trump and the GOP for abdication of leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The number of coronavirus cases is soaring as governors who weeks ago sneered at the utility of masks now order them to be worn everywhere in their states. Death counts are inching up, exceeding 1,100 on Wednesday,” wrote Rubin. “Meanwhile, the nation remains stalled in one area where federal help is essential — setting up a national testing and tracing program.”

Rubin took aim at the notion that the president’s new press briefings are a sign that his “tone” has shifted.

“Whatever ‘tone’ Trump has taken, he has not taken responsibility for this calamity, nor has he moved to expand tests to match the surge in infections,” wrote Rubin. Meanwhile, “the Republican-led Senate is still working through a package that would, among other things, fund testing.”

“When historians look back on this time, the delinquency of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will stand out among the worst failures of governance in modern U.S. history,” concluded Rubin.

