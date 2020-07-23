GOP ‘delinquency’ on coronavirus is one of ‘the worst failures of governance in modern US history’: Conservative columnist

On Thursday, writing for The Washington Post, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin excoriated President Donald Trump and the GOP for abdication of leadership on the coronavirus pandemic.
“The number of coronavirus cases is soaring as governors who weeks ago sneered at the utility of masks now order them to be worn everywhere in their states. Death counts are inching up, exceeding 1,100 on Wednesday,” wrote Rubin. “Meanwhile, the nation remains stalled in one area where federal help is essential — setting up a national testing and tracing program.”
Rubin took aim at the notion that the president’s new press briefings are a sign that his “tone” has shifted.
“Whatever ‘tone’ Trump has taken, he has not taken responsibility for this calamity, nor has he moved to expand tests to match the surge in infections,” wrote Rubin. Meanwhile, “the Republican-led Senate is still working through a package that would, among other things, fund testing.”
“When historians look back on this time, the delinquency of the president and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will stand out among the worst failures of governance in modern U.S. history,” concluded Rubin.
You can read more here.
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.