Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP’s Tom Cotton already laying the groundwork for a 2024 presidential run

Published

1 min ago

on

A “dark money” group backing Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is laying the groundwork for a presidential campaign.

America One Policies, a a 501(c)(4) nonprofit, is using Cotton’s signature focus on China policy to target vulnerable congressional Democrats in areas that President Donald Trump won in 2016, reported The Daily Beast.

“The Chinese Communist Party lied about the coronavirus, misleading the world, spreading sickness around the globe, killing thousands, costing trillions,” claims one digital ad run by the group on Facebook and Google.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ads show Joe Biden and Barack Obama beside Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and the group urges viewers to “join our effort to make China pay.”

All the House lawmakers and most of the senators targeted America One Policies are in districts won by Trump four years ago, and Cotton may be able to leverage the group’s ad buys to call in favors from their Republican challengers should they win in November.

Cotton’s own campaign has purchased digital ads in Minnesota, and his PAC placed an anti-Biden ad on The New York Times website.

America One Policies was set up by Cotton allies, and its president Jonny Hiler served as Cotton’s legislative director before joining Vice President Mike Pence’s office after the election, and he’s currently at the pro-Trump lobbying firm Miller Strategies.

The group’s board Little Rock real-estate investor Ted Dickey, who helps run the trust Cotton and his wife used to buy their home in Arkansas.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘That’s my president’: Obama celebrated for passionate eulogy of John Lewis that smacked down Donald Trump

Published

5 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

President Barack Obama took to the pulpit during the funeral of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) where he talked about the ways in which Americans have taken to the streets demanding justice. He said that he hopes the legacy of Lewis will be not just the demand for a renewed Voting Rights Act, but to celebrate democracy with protests and marches in the streets.

It was a moment that touched the hearts of so many online, noting how the message came at a desperate time for those dedicated to a progressive movement for equal justice. The void of leadership under President Donald Trump propelled the memory of Obama even further.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative media played a huge role in the spread of coronavirus: report

Published

23 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Writing for The Week this Thursday, Ryan Cooper contends that when it comes to the unending spread of the coronavirus, conservative media in America shares a large portion of the blame. While issues with state capacity and leader competence certainly played a role, Cooper says that conservative media has catered to a "small but nevertheless very loud and angry minority of Americans have had their ability to reason dissolved in a corrosive bath of crack-brained propaganda."

As Cooper points out, inflammatory claims get attention, and it's possible that purveyors of right-wing propaganda realize that "conspiracy hogwash is the only way to reconcile the belief that Donald Trump is the heroic savior of history with his monstrously incompetent performance — it must be because Deep State villains are undermining him at every turn."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Obama unloads on Trump at John Lewis funeral — without even mentioning his name

Published

37 mins ago

on

July 30, 2020

By

Former President Barack Obama celebrated the life and activism of Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) on Thursday, taking a shot at Republicans and attacks on American democracy.

"He knew that progress was fragile," Obama said. "That we have to be vigilant against the darker currents of this nation's history and of our own history with the whirlpools of violence and hatred and despair that can always rise again.

"Bull Connor may be gone but today we witness with our own eyes police officers kneeling on the necks of black Americans," Obama continued. "George Wallace may be gone, but we can witness our federal government sending agents to use teargas and batons against peaceful demonstrators."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image