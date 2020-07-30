Historian Michael Beschloss rips Trump for ‘deliberately undermining legitimacy of an American presidential election’

President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during a White House press briefing.

During the briefing, Trump attacked voting by mail, argued that voter I.D. is necessary and even warned that we may never know who wins the election.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss summed up the message of the press conference.

“President of the United States is deliberately undermining legitimacy of an American presidential election,” Beschloss summarized.

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s comments:

President of the United States is deliberately undermining legitimacy of an American Presidential election. — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) July 30, 2020

Trump claims that November's election will be "fixed" and "rigged" pic.twitter.com/5dmgb9WtvH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

Total US population is only 330 million — Will Steakin (@wsteaks) July 30, 2020

Trump does not back away from sowing mistrust in the democratic process, saying tonight that the election will be the "most rigged" in history and warning that allowing mail-in ballots, which he has used, would be "very unfair" to the country. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) July 30, 2020

Another baloney event by Trump. — Stuart Rothenberg (@StuPolitics) July 30, 2020

President Trump is not backing off his suggestion to delay the election: “I don’t want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don’t want to wait for three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing, and the election doesn’t mean anything.” — Steve Peoples (@sppeoples) July 30, 2020

The contrast between Obama's brilliant eulogy earlier today and this rambling shitshow is depressing. #trumppresser — Susan (@susanmk0108) July 30, 2020

Trump said he fears that voting by mail, delayed count and lawyers could mean it is years before election decided — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) July 30, 2020

The chance of voter fraud from mail-in ballots is estimated at 0.00004% Which is about as likely as Trump accepting the election result if he loses#TrumpPressConference #trumppresser pic.twitter.com/E5HpDBcIF0 — EightyOne (@EightyOneNZ) July 30, 2020

Couldn't watch anymore. Too depressing. I think what makes me the most sad on a personal level is that Trump has shown me that my capacity to hate is much larger than I thought. Because I do hate him with a passion. Is it wrong to hate a creature that is pure evil? #trumppresser — Raleigh Mecklin (@raleigh_mecklin) July 30, 2020

Donald Trump just called the moms and veterans who stand with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland a "Beehive of Terrorists". #trumppresser #TrumpPressConference #FascistInChief pic.twitter.com/wihd6uRuPI — Trump Interpreter (@trumpinterprtr) July 30, 2020

Watching the #trumppresser and the guy is absolutely delusional. Why in the hell do they broadcast this stuff? #HermanCain died because he went to his stupid rally in Tulsa (that was 2/3 empty) and he does not apologize or admit it was stupid. Instead, he just lies. Pathetic — Bill Mefford (@billmefford) July 30, 2020

Asked about his tweet suggesting the election should be delayed, Trump reiterates "pants on fire" claims that mail-in voting is ripe for election fraud pic.twitter.com/9wAN4QwvH4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2020

Look in the dictionary under "lack of leadership" and you'll see this dumbshit orange baboon. #Trump #trumppresser pic.twitter.com/kzczDyiZUN — Real Convict Donald (@realconvictdon1) July 30, 2020

Donald Trump's press conference just now set the stage for a nightmare contested election in November. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 30, 2020

People often ask me why I think @realDonaldTrump has cognitive problems. Today's #trumppresser is an excellent example of why. Nonsense. Lies. Doublespeak. The man is mentally fading – and fast. https://t.co/thNhNrmMB4 pic.twitter.com/tCwzgGjcU8 — Brian J. Karem (@BrianKarem) July 30, 2020

