Historian Michael Beschloss rips Trump for 'deliberately undermining legitimacy of an American presidential election'

Published

18 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election during a White House press briefing.

During the briefing, Trump attacked voting by mail, argued that voter I.D. is necessary and even warned that we may never know who wins the election.

NBC News presidential historian Michael Beschloss summed up the message of the press conference.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
