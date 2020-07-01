‘Idiot’ Jared Kushner mocked by Trump allies as president’s campaign swirls down the drain

Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is coming under fire from several White House allies as President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign faces a significant polling deficit against former Vice President Joe Biden.

In interviews with the American Spectator’s Amber Athey, conservatives who work with the White House are accusing Kushner of sabotaging Trump’s presidency, whether through malice or total incompetence.

“Trump has a Jared problem,” one conservative tells Athey. “Jared is a total f*ck-up. Everything he touches turns to lead.”

Another conservative who recently attended an immigration briefing with Kushner said they were shocked at how little he knew about immigration policy.

“He presents as someone very knowledgeable and in the know until he faces questions,” they explained. “He goes off the record or on deep background so people don’t realize he’s a f*cking idiot.”

Other conservatives believe that Kushner is a secret progressive plant who is hellbent on sabotaging the Trump presidency from within.

“The depths and lengths Jared is going to to stab Trump in the back [are] quite profound,” one conservative told Athey.

“Trump’s been burned by Jared so many times,” said another.

Despite all this, Kushner’s job in the White House appears safe thanks to his marriage to first daughter Ivanka Trump. This, writes Athey, has caused conservatives to complain about having to deal with “four more years of Jared” should the president win a second term.