'I'm starting to lose my temper': Democrat unleashes on Bill Barr for lying about teargas

Published

31 mins ago

on

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) unleashed on Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, refusing to allow him to twist the truth and parse words.

She began by asking him about the teargas used on protesters in Lafayette Square, which Barr denied was used. Not only have fact-checkers confirmed a form of “chemical irritant” similar to teargas was used, local reporters who were gassed were even able to find canisters to prove what was contained in the so-called “irritant.”

The Park Police spokesperson also admitted that it was a “mistake” for them to lie and say that teargas wasn’t used. D.C. officials also criticized the Trump administration for lying about it. A National Guard commander who was present at the siege on Lafayette Square also contradicted Barr’s account of events.

Barr dodging the facts clearly irritated the Washington Congresswoman, who asked Barr for a “yes or no answer,” before he tried to claim tear gas wasn’t used.

“Let’s move on, because I’m starting to lose my temper,” Jayapal confessed. “According to sworn testimony before the House Natural Resources committee by Adam DeMarco, who was there, this was, ‘An unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.'”

Barr ignored the comment about what DeMarco said, instead claiming he didn’t remember DeMarco even being involved in decisions.

Jayapal then grilled Barr about the attacks on Michigan lawmakers at the hands of armed militants and white supremacists. Jayapal asked why Barr joined a lawsuit against Michigan with the militants instead of ordering troops in to protect the capitol.

“The Michigan authorities can handle” it,” Barr said.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said it sounded like an admission that the attacks weren’t warranted.

See the video below:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Trump just showed his contempt for GOP voters

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

The Washington press corps is highly attuned to matters of decorum, language and nuance, and for the most part, I think that’s a good thing. Washington is a place where powerful people say one thing but mean another, and our democracy benefits generally when reporters compete with each other to get as close to the truth as possible.

This article was originally published at The Editorial Board

Such a cast of mind is unhelpful, however, when it comes to the current president. Donald Trump has repeatedly bait-and-switched White House correspondents, one day seeming to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously, the next undermining that apparent seriousness with tales of woe, accusations of unfairness and breathtaking paranoia. By my count, we have seen at least three cycles this year in which the president exploded stories of his newfound “tone” within a few days or even hours.

WATCH: Florida man illegally detains Black teen headed to basketball practice

Published

45 mins ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

A Florida man was charged with false imprisonment after he illegally detained a Black teenager who was on his way to basketball practice, News Channel 8 reports.

Luis Santos, 54, was arrested on Saturday over the incident that occurred on June 9.

“The evidence shows the victim had not committed any crime and Santos made misleading statements to law enforcement about what he had witnessed,” Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren wrote in a statement. “The young man felt threatened and was not free to leave, while Santos acted as though he had the legal authority of a law enforcement officer, including compelling the victim to put his hands in the air until sheriff’s deputies arrived.”

