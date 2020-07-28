‘I’m starting to lose my temper’: Democrat unleashes on Bill Barr for lying about teargas

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) unleashed on Attorney General Bill Barr Tuesday, refusing to allow him to twist the truth and parse words.

She began by asking him about the teargas used on protesters in Lafayette Square, which Barr denied was used. Not only have fact-checkers confirmed a form of “chemical irritant” similar to teargas was used, local reporters who were gassed were even able to find canisters to prove what was contained in the so-called “irritant.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Park Police spokesperson also admitted that it was a “mistake” for them to lie and say that teargas wasn’t used. D.C. officials also criticized the Trump administration for lying about it. A National Guard commander who was present at the siege on Lafayette Square also contradicted Barr’s account of events.

Barr dodging the facts clearly irritated the Washington Congresswoman, who asked Barr for a “yes or no answer,” before he tried to claim tear gas wasn’t used.

“Let’s move on, because I’m starting to lose my temper,” Jayapal confessed. “According to sworn testimony before the House Natural Resources committee by Adam DeMarco, who was there, this was, ‘An unprovoked escalation and excessive use of force against peaceful protesters.'”

Barr ignored the comment about what DeMarco said, instead claiming he didn’t remember DeMarco even being involved in decisions.

Jayapal then grilled Barr about the attacks on Michigan lawmakers at the hands of armed militants and white supremacists. Jayapal asked why Barr joined a lawsuit against Michigan with the militants instead of ordering troops in to protect the capitol.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Michigan authorities can handle” it,” Barr said.

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner said it sounded like an admission that the attacks weren’t warranted.

Re: Lafayette Square incident, Barr just said, “it was not geared toward that particular crowd” but rather to move the perimeter around the White House farther out. This sure sounds like an admission that the resulting assaults (gassing & flash-bang grenadine) was NOT justified. — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

See the video below: