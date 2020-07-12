Internet buries Betsy DeVos for ‘total trainwreck’ CNN interview: ‘Why is she in charge of ANYTHING?’

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos both stunned and appalled Twitter commentators on Sunday morning after she spent nearly 24 minutes sparring with CNN host Dana Bash over reopening the schools during a pandemic while misrepresenting the health risks to children that led the “State of the Union” to fact-check her.

With Bash closing the contentious interview by smirking at another non-answer from the Trump administration official, Twitter commenters flooded the social media platform with comments over what one called a “total trainwreck” cable news appearance.

You can see a few below:

DeVos really is incompetence defined — CJ (@CJ_253) July 12, 2020

Negligent homicide. — Barry hALLS (@BarryHalls11) July 12, 2020

What a terrible person this lady is , her plan is none . What a time we are in when we have doubt among plenty of folks about deadly virus 😷 — MicheleR 💯 (@MicheleBK527) July 12, 2020

Reply to Betsy should have been, “You first.” — Rob Taylor (@RobVTaylor) July 12, 2020

what a joke — paloma delecto (@PalomaStovall) July 12, 2020

What we heard from Secretary DeVos was malfeasance and a dereliction of duty. It's appalling. DeVos and Trump are messing with the health of our children. pic.twitter.com/ghUWgudijL — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) July 12, 2020

She says CDC guidelines are flexible. And apparently kids lives are expendable — PandemicPanda (@PandemicPanda10) July 12, 2020

Devos did not answer a Single question https://t.co/hds5aUYqdM — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 12, 2020

💰💰💰 to Trump campaign of course. — Tamalama (@tama1763) July 12, 2020

It's been proven over and over that schools are germ farms. #COVID19 is no average "germ" and spreading that around would endanger the children and teachers of America & bring in a super-storm of Coronavirus spread. DeVos is not an educator. — Strain Asylum (@BrighidsForge) July 12, 2020

It’s getting really tough for me to conclude DeVos would do anything other than shrug if my kids died going back to FCPS if the schools changed the rules to jam everyone in full-time in defiance of CDC guidelines. https://t.co/IIhsfWN42a — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) July 12, 2020

Watching Betsy DeVos circumvent Dana Bash’s direct questions, on #CNNSOTU, makes me want to immediately switch from coffee to wine. DeVos is just evil. Trump’s sycophants, trying to alter the reality of #COVID__19, is frightening. — Jude 🌊🌊🌊 (@jlhulsman) July 12, 2020

Unbelievable, she couldn't answer even basic questions. Good work trying to take her to account for some of the irresponsible statements the Trump admin has been making. Sad that DeVos has so little integrity. — Paul McGuire (@mcguirp) July 12, 2020

Her interview was a disaster. Why is she in charge of ANYTHING? — Erik Johnson (@ejohns3243) July 12, 2020

JFC! @BetsyDeVosED is an incompetent, uncaring monstrosity of a human being! Her interview w/@DanaBashCNN on #CNNSOTU was a total trainwreck. Per Devos, forget #CDCGuidelines to #ReOpenSchools bc they’re just ‘recommendations’ meant to be flexible. Her malfeasance is astonishing! pic.twitter.com/7Z34zv8hLW — MICHnotMike #BlackLivesMatter #Biden #ByeDon🏳️‍🌈 (@MICHnotMike) July 12, 2020