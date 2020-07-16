‘It’s murder’: GOP governor ripped for suing mayor to block mask mandate

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) moved to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for enacting a face mask mandate.

His lawsuit was met with fury on social media.

How is a mask mandate hurting businesses. There are companies like Kroger, Target, Walmart, Starbucks that require masks. They see that as helping them stay open. Your logic makes no sense! Mayors want it mandated. — Human Being (@dkahn369) July 16, 2020

Let me get this straight: You are spending untold millions of taxpayer dollars to sue Atlanta because poverty-stricken Georgians can’t go back to work because they can’t afford to by a mask. Radical idea: Take that lawsuit money & buy every employed Atlantan a BUNCH of masks! — Shelli Meyers (@shellimeyers) July 16, 2020

Every drop of blood = a Georgian that lost their life due to Trump and Kemp’s decision to NOT fight this virus and protect our people simply for the sake of politics. Every drop of blood drips from Kemp’s hands. pic.twitter.com/4CI4l3D0tj — Frog Legs (@100FrogLegs) July 16, 2020

What business owners?? I am an Atlanta business owner. By NOT doing everything to stop the virus from spreading, my business will suffer much longer. Wearing a mask will actually help businesses open, and stay open safely! Follow science! Check your ego.#WearADamnMask — Simply “Wearing A Mask” Fitness (@PFitKaren) July 16, 2020

no shirt, no shoes, NO MASK, no service! It doesn’t hurt businesses to mandate masks be worn. It hurts us for it to not be. Your cowardly reactions to this pandemic puts the blood of dead citizens on your hands. — Cory Mitchell (@coryographix) July 16, 2020

I know I am not going to businesses because of people not wearing masks. You are not suing the other cities that mandated masks first. Makes me think you are being petty since the mayor of Atlanta was vetted for VP. When are you going to file lawsuits of other mayors? — Geeg🍑😷🗳️👸🏽🏖️🏈 (@geegeejp) July 16, 2020

GOP Gov Kemp bans local govt’s from requiring masks because he doesn’t care that blacks are dying at much higher rates than white Georgians. Why? Well in the 2018 election Kemp got 74% of white vote, only 6% of black vote. Like Trump he only cares about white people. — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 16, 2020

You’re the reckless one. Cities can mandate masks and still operate normally. If you’re gonna have people out, why not have them be safe? — Ram #BLACKLIVESMATTER (@itz_amram) July 16, 2020

You’re bullying a Black female mayor while several other mayors (White men) have violated the same issue. Your disregard for dignity, decency and the compassion during this time is disgusting and appalling. APOLOGIZE! — kenn bivins ✊🏾 (@kennbivins) July 16, 2020

In addition to the social media reactions, the lawsuit was also the opening subject of the night’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In” with Chris Hayes. “You got to ask yourself, why would he do this? Right? Why would you take the proactive step to go in and stop localities from mandating masks, to sue them and go to court?” Hayes asked.

Watch below: