‘It’s murder’: GOP governor ripped for suing mayor to block mask mandate

Published

44 mins ago

on

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) moved to sue Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for enacting a face mask mandate.

His lawsuit was met with fury on social media.

In addition to the social media reactions, the lawsuit was also the opening subject of the night’s edition of MSNBC’s “All In” with Chris Hayes. “You got to ask yourself, why would he do this? Right? Why would you take the proactive step to go in and stop localities from mandating masks, to sue them and go to court?” Hayes asked.

Watch below:


Texas governor vows ‘there is no shutdown coming’ despite surge in coronavirus cases

Published

1 min ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

As the number of new coronavirus cases in Texas continues to rise and hospitals grow more crowded, Gov. Greg Abbott said Thursday there is no statewide shutdown looming.

Abbott said last week that if the spread of the virus didn't slow that "the next step would have to be a lockdown." But in a television interview Thursday he said that there have been rumors of such a move, and stressed that they were not true.

Now Georgia’s GOP governor is suing Atlanta’s mayor to stop any coronavirus mask mandates

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 16, 2020

By

On Thursday, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) filed a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, for moving ahead with a citywide face mask requirement amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, Kemp had issued an executive order nullifying mask requirements at the municipal level. However, Bottoms refused to back down, daring the governor to take her to court over public health.

BREAKING: Governor Kemp has filed a lawsuit against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council following her efforts to require face masks in public places during the pandemic. Here are a couple pages of the 124 page complaint. pic.twitter.com/sT26IayeNZ

