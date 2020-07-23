Lincoln Project hits Trump’s biggest ‘failure’ in new ad

The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump’s rosy pronouncements about the coronavirus alongside the grim reality.

The president has claimed since the beginning that the pandemic was “under control,” despite his failures to boost testing, contact tracing and mask wearing, and now more than 145,000 have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“President Trump is incapable of handling the multiple crises we face,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Because of his failures, America, a country with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 25 percent of the world’s new coronavirus cases.”

“We need a president who is ready and able to lead America,” he added.