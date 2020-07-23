Lincoln Project hits Trump’s biggest ‘failure’ in new ad
The Lincoln Project released a new ad contrasting President Donald Trump’s rosy pronouncements about the coronavirus alongside the grim reality.
The president has claimed since the beginning that the pandemic was “under control,” despite his failures to boost testing, contact tracing and mask wearing, and now more than 145,000 have died in the COVID-19 pandemic.
“President Trump is incapable of handling the multiple crises we face,” said Reed Galen, co-founder of The Lincoln Project. “Because of his failures, America, a country with 5 percent of the world’s population, has 25 percent of the world’s new coronavirus cases.”
“We need a president who is ready and able to lead America,” he added.
Terrified Trump attacks Biden with massive rapid-fire Twitter tantrum
President Donald Trump's supposed "new tone," despite what some reporters claimed after his newly-resuscitated coronavirus press briefing, does not exist. On Thursday the embattled president launched a massive rapid-fire retweeting campaign, posting tweet after tweet after tweet of other people's attacks on the left and on presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.
In 59 minutes Trump tweeted or retweeted 40 times, many of all the tweets baseless attacks on Biden and progressive policies.
What stands out is the President, supported by the entire machinery of the United States of America's federal government, and buoyed by hundreds of millions in campaign cash, had no original thoughts of his own to share with the American voters.
Republicans are at each others’ throats as they veer toward electoral self-sabotage
Every day, new polls come out that show Republicans in dire straits for the 2020 election. And it's no surprise — the economy is collapsing and the country is ravaged by a devastating pandemic, events that President Donald Trump is in no small part to blame for.
But the stress of impending doom isn't focusing GOP minds or encouraging them to band together. Instead, the pressure seems to be tearing them apart. And in their dysfunction, they may be ready to thwart the country's best chances of muddling through the present devastation further undermining their own electoral standing heading into November.