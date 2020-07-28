Quantcast
Connect with us

Lincoln Project ‘Trump virus’ ad leads to outpouring of stories about what the president’s bungling has cost Americans

Published

1 min ago

on

- Commentary

Using a new ad from the Lincoln Project that reminds viewers what they have lost because Donald Trump bungled the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rick Wilson — one of the founders of Never Trumper PAC — asked his Twitter followers to share how the deadly health crisis has impacted their lives.

Re-labeling the novel coronavirus as the “Trump virus” Wilson asked, “Share your stories of what COVID has taken from you,” which led to a flood of stories about not being with loved ones when they passed, inability to visit elderly parents and one person having to decide whether to put a beloved pet down early over fears of not being able to be there at the end due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the ad that spurred the comments as well as some responses — many of them heartbreaking — below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Senate hopeful Kris Kobach — bankrolled by billionaire Peter Thiel — says coronavirus numbers are ‘being cooked’ to hurt Trump

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

With Republicans in fear of losing the U.S. Senate in November, the last thing they need is for far-right extremist Kris Kobach to win the state’s GOP senatorial primary this summer and put the seat in play for Democrats. And Kobach’s recent comments on COVID-19 are a prime example of why Democrats believe they could defeat him in the general election: Kobach is claiming that the coronavirus death count is being exaggerated as part of a conspiracy to hurt President Donald Trump. Regardless, Kansas’ former secretary of state continues to pursue the nomination, and he has a major ally in tech billionaire and venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Infuriated’ Justice Alito battled with Gorsuch behind the scenes as he sided with liberals in major LGBTQ case: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

According to an exclusive report from CNN, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito was furious with fellow conservative jurist Neil Gorsuch for siding with liberals on a key case that extended protections to gay and lesbian workers while also protecting transgender employees in a major June ruling

In a column for CNN, Joan Biskupic, who covers the Supreme Court for the network said the ruling, which extended anti-bias coverage for 1 million transgender workers by a 6-3 decision, was riddled with infighting, leaks and unlikely alliances usually unknown in a court known for secrecy in its deliberations.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

‘Violence is the only card’ Trump has left to play as his re-election prospects shrivel: conservative

Published

4 hours ago

on

July 28, 2020

By

Speaking with MSNBC "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough on Tuesday morning, conservative commentator and Bulwark founder Charlie Sykes said that Donald Trump is quickly running out of time and options to salvage his re-election campaign and all he has left to offer is fear and violence.

With polling showing the president is bleeding support among white voters in the suburbs, host Scarborough asked Sykes what the president can do to not only stop his slide in the polls, but actually win.

"There's not a lot of undecided voters in places like Wisconsin," Sykes began. "So the question is what is the level of intensity, how aggressive will Republicans be, the Trump campaign be mail-in back on mail in voting. They're all in on Pennsylvania, attacking the mail-in vote process."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image