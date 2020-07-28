Lincoln Project ‘Trump virus’ ad leads to outpouring of stories about what the president’s bungling has cost Americans

Using a new ad from the Lincoln Project that reminds viewers what they have lost because Donald Trump bungled the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, Rick Wilson — one of the founders of Never Trumper PAC — asked his Twitter followers to share how the deadly health crisis has impacted their lives.

Re-labeling the novel coronavirus as the “Trump virus” Wilson asked, “Share your stories of what COVID has taken from you,” which led to a flood of stories about not being with loved ones when they passed, inability to visit elderly parents and one person having to decide whether to put a beloved pet down early over fears of not being able to be there at the end due to COVID-19 restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see the ad that spurred the comments as well as some responses — many of them heartbreaking — below:

Share your stories of what COVID has taken from you. https://t.co/JJL5wir59x — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) July 28, 2020

I haven’t seen my parents or brother since December. My father’s AfiB is getting worse. He broke a bone last week. My mom was just diagnosed with diabetes. And I didnt get to say farewell in person to my best friend since kindergarten, when he died recently to bone cancer. — Dᴇᴀғ 2 Dᴇᴀᴛʜsᴛᴀʀ (@Deaf2Cheka) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m an infectious disease physician. I’ve been living separately from my wife and daughter for 5 months to minimize their risk. I miss hugging my little girl. — Tom Keeling (@tomkeeling) July 28, 2020

My 98-year-old dad had to witness his wife (my step-mom) being buried in April via Zoom. Our families couldn’t be there for him. pic.twitter.com/5Xp55te1y6 — Don Giller (@thedonz5) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

A wake/funeral for my dad who lived in Tx. Having to ID his body using FaceTime and so much more. — Debbie (@Dangchick1) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Watching my grandchildren be “homeschooled” by my daughter has been painful. She is definitely not capable of the teaching role. We are postponing our retirement “fun” to tutor the kids. Though, fun isn’t exactly in the picture right now. The daily confusion & misdirection? Ugh — SFAnnie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@MerkinMadness53) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My son is in a psychiatric care facility. I have seen him once in 4 months via zoom. We have been unable to support our son during a very difficult time in his life and ours. We have not been able to give him a hug and say ” it’s gonna be ok!”

98 days left MF, 98 days!!! — Jerome “Dr Death” Palmer (@PalmerJeromeK) July 28, 2020

Went to visit my mom with my kids. She lives with her sister. She’s 88 and doesn’t understand what covid is. Has dementia and doesn’t get it we can only go up to the glass of the window and wave. For her protection. I had to take the kids when the tears started to fall. — Newsy (@NYTruthSeekers) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My first child is having her first child. Missed all the pregnancy firsts. Due date is 8/9. Not allowed to visit in the hispital or even send flowers. Won’t be able to hold our first grandbaby. Who knows how long. New Aunts and Uncles can’t visit. No intergenerational photos. — MamaBurf (@MamaBurf) July 28, 2020

Being able to hold and hug each other as my husband’s brother died of cancer in June. 25 people total allowed at his services, standing far apart isolated from each other and the grief we wanted to help each other through with human touch and closeness. RIP Dom. ❤️ — Maud63 (@maudi63) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

My health insurance. My job is technically “furloughed” but i have no illusions that I will be back until the end of the year at the earliest. For the first time in my life I’m on government assistance and it’s makes me sick to my stomach thinking about it. — Mikes2start (@mikes2start) July 28, 2020

2 of my grandbabies 5th birthdays..a week apart. They did not understand why they had to be alone, posed in front of a cake and balloons by themselves. 😭 Now 3 of my grandbabies start kindergarten via video in 2 weeks. I am so glad they are safe..but my arms ache to hold them. pic.twitter.com/HxwNI5zSNu — starrynitedesigns (@starrynitedsgn) July 28, 2020

My dog is 16.5 and time closing in on our last hours. We are forced to decide to end her life now or face having to be separated from her when she takes her last breath, since some vets at the dog ER won’t allow people in.

It’s killing me. — JW (@WayneResistance) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Our wedding at the river was replaced with a small socially distant wedding with two witnesses, and I almost couldn’t go see my dying father in the hospital because of the risk of exposure since I have breast cancer. I went up anyway in my Tyvek suit. Oh also I lost my job. pic.twitter.com/VblCcGyNLv — Beth Donica (@bethdonica2) July 28, 2020

I’ll have to close when my lease (which is a giant hole where all the money goes) is up. It could be worse but it is the ruination of years of investment and the labor of love. — Vintagecat (@vintage_vendor) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Our freedom! Our son is very immunocompromised after a kidney transplant. We dare not travel from our front door. We cannot work, shop, vote, spend time with family & friends. The Trump Virus and Trump’s misinformation campaign about masks & social distancing have IMPRISONED us. — Barb R (@BarbekindR) July 28, 2020

Visiting with mother outside

and over a bush thru a dirty window watching her cry for the first time ever. pic.twitter.com/c7ZAAtfQO2 — Just Me (@squashum) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I had to drop off our termial 14 year old Golden Retriever at the vet’s front door. Could not be present to comfort and thank her for her selfless devotion as she left this world. — Michelle Henesy (@HenesyMichelle) July 28, 2020

My mother passed away in a nursing home, with COVID-like symptoms (but never tested). We were allowed to see her once in the 5 or 6 weeks she was sick. These are indeed tough times, made much tougher by a president who refused to take action early on. — BarbPatter1 (@Good2GoMom) July 28, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT