Lincoln Project’s latest ad shows Trump’s deep ties to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell

President Donald Trump has agreed to scale back the Republican National Convention in recognition of the coronavirus threat, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that poses a major threat to his re-election campaign.

The "Morning Joe" host said the president's poll numbers remained underwater just six weeks before early voting begins, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire revealed the Trump campaign was increasingly alarmed by the situation.

"There is widespread alarm," Lemire said. "It's not that early anymore, because of early voting beginning in a few weeks. We are now in the middle of the summer. The efforts to expand the map are all but gone. The New Mexicos, Minnesotas -- it's not going to happen to expand the states, so they're facing deficits they have to win. Michigan has been on the verge of being gone for a while, Pennsylvania, we were surprised the polls didn't have Joe Biden up more, particularly considering the strength around Scranton and that area -- he's from Scranton, it's been discussed."