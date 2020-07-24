Lincoln Project’s latest ad shows Trump’s deep ties to accused sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell
The Lincoln Project released a new ad highlighting President Donald Trump’s links to accused child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
Maxwell has been charged with recruiting and grooming girls for the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and other rich and powerful men to sexually abuse, and the anti-Trump conservative group’s new ad shows the president’s longstanding ties to each of them.
“It’s despicable to hear the president express sympathy for an accused child sex trafficker,” said Tara Setmayer, senior advisor to The Lincoln Project. “While the country continues to grieve unspeakable loss from the Trump administration’s failed COVID-19 response, the president wishes an alleged pedophile pimp well from the White House podium. Shameful.”
‘No path to victory’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch says Trump can’t win re-election without cheating
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch doesn't see a legitimate path to re-election for President Donald Trump.
The "Morning Joe" contributor can't think of any advice to offer to his longtime acquaintance, because his approval has dropped so low in states he needs to win.
"I always like to think I have the answer," Deutsch said. "Sometimes there's a Rubik's cube and there's no answer. When you start with the president's own words -- all you have to do is use the president's words in a life or death situation. You can fail on a trade deal or a conversation with Russia, you can't fail when it comes to saving people's lives or causing people to die. That's what he did."
Protesters march on Mitch McConnell’s home as he weighs 80% unemployment cut
Protesters marched to the Washington home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday to call for an extension of federal pandemic unemployment benefits before they expire next week.
The protesters were accompanied by a caravan of supporters, including a band on a trailer with a banner reading, "Mitch better have my money," which is a play on the Rihanna song "B*tch Better Have My Money."
AP reporter reveals why scaled-down GOP convention is so ‘devastating’ to Trump’s campaign
President Donald Trump has agreed to scale back the Republican National Convention in recognition of the coronavirus threat, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that poses a major threat to his re-election campaign.
The "Morning Joe" host said the president's poll numbers remained underwater just six weeks before early voting begins, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire revealed the Trump campaign was increasingly alarmed by the situation.
"There is widespread alarm," Lemire said. "It's not that early anymore, because of early voting beginning in a few weeks. We are now in the middle of the summer. The efforts to expand the map are all but gone. The New Mexicos, Minnesotas -- it's not going to happen to expand the states, so they're facing deficits they have to win. Michigan has been on the verge of being gone for a while, Pennsylvania, we were surprised the polls didn't have Joe Biden up more, particularly considering the strength around Scranton and that area -- he's from Scranton, it's been discussed."