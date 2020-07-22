‘Lipstick on Gestapo pigs’: Trump sending ‘storm troopers’ and ‘jack-booted secret police thugs’ to US cities slammed as fascism
President Donald Trump’s Wednesday afternoon press conference, held in the same White House room where President Barack Obama announced the U.S. had killed Osama bin Laden, was quickly panned as a “last-ditch effort to win the election,” “fascism,” and an unnecessary use of force over the wishes of U.S. cities.
Trump announced he will be sending hundreds of federal officers to the streets of Chicago to arrest “murderers and violent criminals” who, he claimed, “are breaking a wide range of federal laws, we have that, it’s as wide as it can be.”
In Portland, Trump’s highly-armed SWAT teams are causing massive unrest, especially after reports that his secret police “goon squads,” as some have called them, are “proactively arresting” Americans who have committed no crimes, as Homeland Security acting Secretary Chad Wolf admitted Tuesday.
In fact, overall crime and violent crime (except murder) is down across the country, including in America’s top cities.
At least one legal expert wants to know under what authority can Trump take these actions:
What’s the jurisdiction? Is there any plausible authorization for this? pic.twitter.com/pBoYMbBUy4
— Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) July 22, 2020
Former head of the U.S. Office of Government Ethics had a more incisive response:
Go to hell.
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 22, 2020
On social media many expressed fear, anger, and outrage.
I wonder if there is a word for an authoritarian form of nationalistic government that uses violence to suppress dissent… https://t.co/uYWfjmiq6Z
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) July 22, 2020
BREAKING: trump is announcing today that his “Operation Legend” will send hundreds of jack-booted secret police federal thugs to Chicago and New Mexico.
First they came for Portland…
— BrooklynDad_Defiant Rep John Lewis! (@mmpadellan) July 22, 2020
American cities are being invaded by fascist gangs from the federal government. https://t.co/LXTNXNnkwo
— Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) July 22, 2020
AG Barr is putting lipstick on Gestapo pigs.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
anyone pretending donald trump or the rest of the gop cares about black crime victims is so full of it
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) July 22, 2020
TRUMP: We must beat groups of dangerous moms linking hands and chanting witch-like incantations in front of Federal buildings. We will gas them if need be. Maybe beat them and then gas them. Wherever a dangerous mom group gathers we will dispatch our guys to get rough.
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
This is opposed by every former pre-Trump DHS secretary of both parties as well as US military leaders. It also exposes DHS officials & federal law enforcement to legal exposure. All to make Trump appear tough before an election he’s losing https://t.co/1voKNFyB6P
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Whatever genius is advising Trump on policy – sending storm troopers to gas moms does not make you a law and order anything, it makes you a fascist. That 30 point gap with suburban woman is about to become that 50 point gap.
— Amy Siskind 🏳️🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) July 22, 2020
If you’re not getting frightened, you’re not listening.
— Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) July 22, 2020
Operation Legend is Trump’s last-ditch effort to win the election by manufacturing battles in American cities and claiming to be the heroic protector of terrified white people.
He will burn this country to the ground if he thinks it will save his skin.
— JRehling (@JRehling) July 22, 2020
Trump is hoping for a bloodbath.
— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) July 22, 2020
Trump is deploying armed federal officers to violently invade American cities but doing nothing to help American cities combat coronavirus
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Donald Trump is a racist running for president while also invading American cities and attacking American citizens. Donald Trump is basically Jefferson Davis
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) July 22, 2020
Don't worry. I'm sure they'll stop at this level of fascism.
— William K. Wolfrum (@Wolfrum) July 22, 2020
Absolute, complete, unadulterated election-year hokum from a guy who’s losing: https://t.co/mEApHolkir
— Clyde Haberman (@ClydeHaberman) July 22, 2020
It isn’t a shock Trump is compulsively tripling down on his authoritarian act.
He has been exposed as an impotent buffoon at handling the pandemic and is desperate to look like less of a pathetic little weakling.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) July 22, 2020
So, in the name of that 4 year old kid who was unjustly murdered, Trump is going to send paramilitary mooks into American cities with Democrat Mayors to rough up protestors? WTF is this bullshit? Operation Legend?
— JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 22, 2020
President Donald Trump claimed that mayors of large cities "want us to go in" their cities with soldiers to arrest people without cause. He then said a few moments later that the mayors should want the troops to come in but "they don't want us in."
He attacked the Democratic mayors of the cities, saying that crime is too high and thus he must send in soldiers for what some is calling the perfect example of a "false flag" attack.
"You have radical left Democrats running cities like Chicago and so many others that we just had a news conference," Trump said. "Unfortunately, that's the way it is. That's the facts. When you look at Chicago and you look at the job, Mayor Lightfoot sent me a letter yesterday. And I think in their own way, they want us to go in. There will be a time they'll want us to go in full blast. Right now we're sending people in to help. We're arresting a lot of people that have been very bad. As you say, I think we've done some amazing things. And I think you will see that if you compare our statistics to other countries. If you look at death rates -- if you look into the future. You will see some very, very impressive numbers for the united states."
At Wednesday's White House coronavirus briefing, the topic veered into President Donald Trump's plans to send federal troops to cities like Chicago — and CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins caught the president off guard with a simple question.
"In 2016, you said it was President Obama’s fault when shootings in Chicago were up," said Collins. "So why was it President Obama’s fault then, but it's not your fault now?"
"Chicago is a disaster," said Trump, filibustering the question. "The mayor is saying, don't come in, the mayor is telling us not to come in."
After Collins repeated the question, Trump said, "Because President Obama was invited in, and he did a poor job ... he could have solved the problem."
At Tuesday's White House briefing, President Donald Trump tried to blame the recent uptick in coronavirus cases on the Black Lives Matter protests around the country.
Trump said that the rise among young people started "shortly after demonstrations ... which presumably triggered a broader relaxation of mitigation efforts nationwide." In fact, there is no evidence that people decided to stop following CDC guidelines because of the protests, most of the protesters were wearing masks, and data found no correlation between where protests occurred and where outbreaks flared up.