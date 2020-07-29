Quantcast
Connect with us

Louie Gohmert’s anti-masker ‘venom’ comes back to haunt him after testing positive for COVID-19

Published

10 mins ago

on

- Commentary

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the coronavirus, and his past statements and actions came back to haunt him.

The Texas Republican took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, and was spotted greeting Attorney General Bill Barr without a mask. He has previously stated his opposition to safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust the U.S
government to handle a
2nd wave of coronavirus ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Louie Gohmert’s anti-masker ‘venom’ comes back to haunt him after testing positive for COVID-19

Published

10 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the coronavirus, and his past statements and actions came back to haunt him.

The Texas Republican took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday without a mask, and he has previously stated his opposition to safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Gohmert: And I do want to advise our media friends before they wrote stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we possibly didn’t socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests and nobody in here has the Coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media. pic.twitter.com/SbnjtGboSi

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Prominent ‘pro-life’ group plans 3-day conference in Florida — and masks aren’t required: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

As the coronavirus continues to surge in Florida, one of the nation's most prominent pro-life groups is planning a 3-day conference in the state, and they're not going to make wearing masks a requirement.

"Care Net, one of the country’s largest networks of 'crisis pregnancy centers,' plans to hold its annual conference six weeks from now in Florida, which broke its record for single-day COVID-19 deaths this week," The Daily Beast reports. "The convention, which the group describes as the 'largest pregnancy center conference in the nation,' will include in-person keynote speeches, more than 80 group workshops, an indoor exhibition hall, and at least six shared meals."

Continue Reading
 

Activism

Video shows Black elementary students packed onto bus on first day of school in Indiana

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 29, 2020

By

Children in Clark County, Indiana were some of the first children in the nation to return to school in person on Wednesday.

Video shared by WDRB reporter Kevin Wheatley shows elementary school students with masks packed onto a bus. One student can be seen wearing a mask incorrectly. Most of the students appear to be Black.

Watch the video and read the reports below.

Buses are dropping off kids at Franklin Square Elementary for the first day of classes at @GCCSchools. pic.twitter.com/2HpdKdrHnt

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image