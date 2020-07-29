Louie Gohmert’s anti-masker ‘venom’ comes back to haunt him after testing positive for COVID-19

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) tested positive for the coronavirus, and his past statements and actions came back to haunt him.

The Texas Republican took part in a Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday, and was spotted greeting Attorney General Bill Barr without a mask. He has previously stated his opposition to safety measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Gohmert: And I do want to advise our media friends before they wrote stories about how we didn’t wear masks and we possibly didn’t socially distance adequately, that you saw to it that we had tests and nobody in here has the Coronavirus unless it’s somebody in the media. pic.twitter.com/SbnjtGboSi — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 8, 2020

I’ve spent a lot of time in House gallery watching Gohmert frequently interact with colleagues and not wearing a mask. He doesn’t maintain social distance and talks at length with members. When I asked Gohmert, he said he would wear a mask if he got covid. https://t.co/bz0ijFVrIF https://t.co/9ZoV5Cf9Yl — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 29, 2020

Karma. Anti-mask zealot Congressman Gohmert (R-Texas) tested positive for #COVID19 this morning. He’s been also walking around the Capitol w/ no masks naturally exposing people & his staff. The coronavirus doesn’t care if you ‘believe’ in masks. #MaskUphttps://t.co/RsICN7qZEN — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) July 29, 2020

What a fucking dumbass. He put every single member of congress at risk by not wearing a mask. Now he's got the virus himself. Stupid. Louie Gohmert, who refused to wear a mask, tests positive for coronavirus https://t.co/CehMPcyH7p via @politico — Holly Figueroa O'Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) July 29, 2020

.@replouiegohmert is, to put it kindly, a dumbass, crazy, and a jerk. Everyone on the Hill knows that. This proves it. Prayers for all the people he’s been breathing on. https://t.co/MJKzBmOXjm — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) July 29, 2020

.@tedcruz is also with POTUS on his trip to Texas today. Gohmert was reportedly supposed to join before testing positive for coronavirus. https://t.co/f8XGpsHB0w — Elizabeth Crisp (@elizabethcrisp) July 29, 2020

Gohmert’s district is filled with a lot of anti-mask Trumpists. I wonder how they’ll react to this news. Maybe it will cause some people to take the pandemic more seriously. https://t.co/JV7VLx9ifi — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 29, 2020

Gohmert was conspicuously, ominously without a mask spewing his venom at yesterday’s Judiciary Committee hearing. — Cameron Yow (@CameronYow) July 29, 2020

Democrats are politicizing COVID so much that they bribed Louie Gohmert to pretend he has the virus!! https://t.co/FoED1mmvTU — Barret 🍶🍺🍻🥂🍷🥃🍸🍹🍾 (@_barretme) July 29, 2020

It's too early to predict and obviously there are just so many variables and moving parts, but just projecting from his raw tools I'd say that Louie Gohmert has what it takes to contract Covid four or even five times. The scouting comp here is Jair Bolsonaro. He's just that good. — David Roth (@david_j_roth) July 29, 2020

@replouiegohmert How many people have you infected you monumentally ignorant moron — John O (@JohnOGr78772593) July 29, 2020

