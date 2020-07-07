Mary Trump reveals shockingly cheap Christmas gifts from Trump and ex-wife Ivana
Among the many bizarre and telling revelations in Mary Trump’s forthcoming family tell-all is an anecdote about a Christmas gift from her uncle and his former wife.
President Donald Trump and his family members have unsuccessfully tried to block his niece’s memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” but excerpts are already coming out ahead of the book’s July 14 publication.
“Mary Trump says Ivana and Donald gave her a three-pack of underwear for Christmas one year, and an obviously re-gifted basket of crackers, sardines and salami another year (with an imprint of a missing can of caviar in the cellophane wrapping),” reported CNN’s Kevin Liptak.
The future president was married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1991, and she is the mother to his three eldest children, who are the 55-year-old Mary Trump’s first cousins.