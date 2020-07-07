Quantcast
Mary Trump reveals shockingly cheap Christmas gifts from Trump and ex-wife Ivana

Published

1 min ago

on

Among the many bizarre and telling revelations in Mary Trump’s forthcoming family tell-all is an anecdote about a Christmas gift from her uncle and his former wife.

President Donald Trump and his family members have unsuccessfully tried to block his niece’s memoir, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” but excerpts are already coming out ahead of the book’s July 14 publication.

“Mary Trump says Ivana and Donald gave her a three-pack of underwear for Christmas one year, and an obviously re-gifted basket of crackers, sardines and salami another year (with an imprint of a missing can of caviar in the cellophane wrapping),” reported CNN’s Kevin Liptak.

The future president was married to Ivana Trump from 1977 to 1991, and she is the mother to his three eldest children, who are the 55-year-old Mary Trump’s first cousins.


2020 Election

‘Ironic if Donald’s SATs were taken by someone in Kenya’: Internet piles on Trump over charge he cheated to get into college

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

According to the bombshell new book about Donald Trump, penned by his niece Mary, the president got a boost to getting onto college by paying someone else to take his SATs.

In her book, "Too Much and Never Enough," the daughter of one of the president's brothers wrote that, "Donald Trump paid someone to take a precollegiate test, the SAT, on his behalf. The high score the proxy earned for him, Ms. Trump adds, helped the young Mr. Trump to later gain admittance as an undergraduate to the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school," according to the New York Times.

Breaking Banner

Trump ‘has been institutionalized for most of his adult life’ — and 5 other shocking revelations from Mary Trump’s book

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

Excerpts are coming out from Mary Trump's tell-all book -- and some of the revelations are lurid.

The president and other family members have unsuccessfully tried to block publication of their niece's upcoming book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man,” but Simon & Schuster is moving up the publication date to July 14.

Here are five of the most shocking revelations for newly published excerpts:

• Donald Trump paid a proxy as a high schooler to take the SAT on his behalf, and that high score helped the future president get into the University of Pennsylvania’s prestigious Wharton business school -- which has boasted was "super genius stuff."

Activism

Austin cop caught on video ‘groping’ woman after she accused another officer of raping her

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 7, 2020

By

An Austin police officer was accused of "groping" a woman who was protesting law enforcement.

According to reports on social media, the incident occurred at a protest over the weekend.

A video shows the woman in handcuffs as a male officer appears to frisk her for weapons.

The woman can be heard calling for a female officer.

"I demand a female officer!" she exclaims.

Before the video ends, the officer can be seen touching the woman on or near her breasts.

An account of the incident posted on Facebook identified the woman as Linda Nuno Trevino.

