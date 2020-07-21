Quantcast
Matt Gaetz ramps up his feud with Liz Cheney — and demands she 'step down or be removed' as GOP conference chair

12 mins ago

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is taking his feud with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) into the public spotlight.

Hours after Gaetz and other hardline conservative Republicans reportedly clashed with Cheney over her insufficient loyalty to President Donald Trump, the Florida congressman took to Twitter to demand Cheney’s resignation as the House Republican Conference Chair.

“Liz Cheney has worked behind the scenes (and now in public) against Donald Trump and his agenda,” Gaetz wrote. “House Republicans deserve better as our Conference Chair. Liz Cheney should step down or be removed.”

Cheney reportedly received an earful from other Republicans besides just Gaetz on Tuesday, as Reps. Thomas Massie (R-KY), Chip Roy (R-TX), Louie Gohmert (R-TX), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Jim Jordan (R-OH) all took turns calling out Cheney for assorted disagreements during a GOP conference meeting.

Cheney has frequently broke with the president over his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic and his criticism of Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top expert in infectious diseases.

Matt Gaetz ramps up his feud with Liz Cheney — and demands she 'step down or be removed' as GOP conference chair
July 21, 2020

11 mins ago

July 21, 2020

