Quantcast
Connect with us

Miami-Dade cop relieved of duty after punching irate woman at Florida airport

Published

1 min ago

on

A bad situation turned worse, after a woman missed her flight at Miami International Airport. When police were called, things got even worse.

According to the Miami Herald, body-camera footage, which surfaced Wednesday evening, showed the officer hitting the woman yelling at him.

“You acting like you white when you really Black…what you want to do?” the woman without a mask says.

ADVERTISEMENT

She then stepped very close to the officer, putting her face against his and that’s when he struck her in the face.

“She headbutted me,” the officer then says as other officers rush to handcuff her.

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez told CNN Wednesday evening called it “appalling” and an “excessive use of force.”

The officer is a 20-year veteran of the force.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see a video of the incident below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Appellate Judge says Mary Trump’s tell-all book can be released

Published

16 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Yesterday, a judge paused Mary Trump's tell-all book on President Donald Trump and his family, but Wednesday evening, a New York appellate judge ruled that Simon & Schuster could move forward with releasing the book.

According to the New York Times, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man will be released in four weeks, on schedule.

"Justice Alan Scheinkman’s ruling, however, put off addressing a central aspect of the bitter spat about the manuscript that has been roiling all month in the Trump family: whether, by writing the book, Ms. Trump violated a confidentiality agreement put in place nearly 20 years ago after a struggle over the will of her grandfather, Fred Trump Sr., Donald Trump’s father," the report said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump staff had an inquisition for healthcare workers for Tulsa rally — demanding to know if they leaked staff COVID story

Published

27 mins ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

President Donald Trump was so incensed that the media learned of his staffers who caught COVID-19 in Tulsa, Oklahoma that he had a kind of inquisition for healthcare workers to investigate if they linked the story.

The Washington Post reported Wednesday that those familiar to his reaction said that outside of the BOK center, Trump campaign staff were being tested before the event. When the information was released, they scrambled, quizzing who leaked the information about the positive cases.

Healthcare workers were "then given a different list of people to test, according to two people with direct knowledge of the events who, like others in this story, spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal conversations," said the Post.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican Party ‘hired’ former ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ producer said to have incriminating ‘tapes’ of Trump

Published

1 hour ago

on

July 1, 2020

By

Former "Celebrity Apprentice" producer Chuck Labella suddenly started getting checks from the Republican Party's from Aug. 2019 to May 2020, the Daily Beast reported Wednesday.

According to the financial records, the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Convention has paid $66,000 to LaBella Worldwide, Inc. for "production consulting services." LaBella, who has no political work experience, was the talent producer on Trump's infamous reality show.

"LaBella is not just a former Apprentice bigwig. According to actor Tom Arnold, who was a contestant on the show and has since become a vociferous Trump critic, LaBella was in possession of Trump's ostensibly salacious—and, in political and media circles, long-sought—behind-the-scenes Apprentice outtakes," said the Beast.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image