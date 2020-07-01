Miami-Dade cop relieved of duty after punching irate woman at Florida airport

A bad situation turned worse, after a woman missed her flight at Miami International Airport. When police were called, things got even worse.

According to the Miami Herald, body-camera footage, which surfaced Wednesday evening, showed the officer hitting the woman yelling at him.

“You acting like you white when you really Black…what you want to do?” the woman without a mask says.

She then stepped very close to the officer, putting her face against his and that’s when he struck her in the face.

“She headbutted me,” the officer then says as other officers rush to handcuff her.

“I am shocked and angered by a body cam video that I just saw involving one of our officers. I’ve immediately initiated an investigation and ordered that the involved officers be relieved of duty,” Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez tweeted.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos A. Giménez told CNN Wednesday evening called it “appalling” and an “excessive use of force.”

The officer is a 20-year veteran of the force.

This is appalling. It’s excessive use of force and unnecessary. That’s NOT what our @MiamiDadePD are trained to do. @MDPD_Director Ramirez has ordered the officer relieved of duty & investigation is underway. This is why I instituted body cameras & MDPD is reviewing all footage. https://t.co/KHDsEohBym — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) July 2, 2020

You can see a video of the incident below:

