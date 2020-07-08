Mike Pence: ‘The best expert I know’ on coronavirus school policy ‘is my wife Karen’
Vice President Mike Pence cited his wife, a teacher, as an expert on reopening schools during a deadly pandemic.
The White House has purposefully politicized the decision to send the nation’s children back to school, with President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos threatening to cut funding for districts that don’t reopen.
“You’re seeing the president provide leadership,” Pence told reported Wednesday, “and what we are providing for the White House coronavirus task force is partnership with the governors and the state health officials, because we’ve just got to get our kids back.”
Pence offered no specifics about the safety of sending children back into school buildings, but cited his wife’s expertise.
“I have to tell you,” he said, “the best expert I know on this topic is my wife, Karen, and she spoke at the summit yesterday very compellingly about how a lot of our kids are hurting out there. They’re struggling with loneliness, with social isolation. The American Academy of Pediatrics spoke about that, a very forceful statement from pediatricians across the country that said we got to get our kids back into school.”
Karen Pence has taught off and on at elementary schools, including a recent stint as a part-time art teacher, but has no medical training.
“The president is going to continue to provide leadership,” Pence added. “I expect as the debate in Congress goes forward about additional resources we’re going look to build in incentives for states to go forward, but the president’s made it clear, and I think most parents in America would agree with him that we’ve got to got other kids back to school and back into the classroom, and we can do it in a safe and a responsible way.”
Breaking Banner
Trump’s Russia bounty scandal exposes his fundamental inability to digest new information
A couple of weeks have passed, with plenty of public smoke but no fire over reports that Russians were bribing the Taliban to target American troops in Afghanistan, with at least some of the 20 deaths over the last year attributed to the Islamic militants linked to the Taliban.
Donald Trump continues to say he never was told about these reports, despite inclusion in presidential briefing papers back in February, and has dismissed the matter as a “hoax,” along with Russian denials.
Nevertheless, the intelligence waters keep churning--and no action is foreseen.
The important takeaway, however, remains unchanged: Intelligence reports say a Russian GRU military intelligence unit was paying militants to kill Americans, and weeks after these reports have surfaced, Trump has not done anything about it. Rather, Trump continues to support inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to return in September to the G-7 table, a sign of restored respect over the objection of allies, after having been thrown out for invading Crimea and Ukraine.
Breaking Banner
Houston mayor directs city to explore legal options for canceling in-person GOP convention
As the Republican Party of Texas moves forward with plans for an in-person convention during a surge of coronavirus cases, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he has directed his administration to explore ways to cancel the event.
During a virtual City Council meeting Wednesday, Turner said he has asked the city's legal department to work with the Houston First Corporation, which operates the George R. Brown Convention Center, to review the contract with the state party.
"Where there are provisions that would allow us to cancel this convention — we will exercise those provisions," Turner said. "And the plan is to exercise those provisions to cancel this agreement, this contract, today — to not go forward with this convention."
Breaking Banner
Blowing the lid off the billionaires’ big con — and its deadly link to the coronavirus pandemic
About 75 percent of Americans trusted the federal government to “do what is right” when polled during most of the last years of the Eisenhower administration and early years of Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidency.
In 2019, when the Pew Research Center released its most recent poll of public trust in the government, only 17 percent of Americans trusted their government. It’s so bad that armed protesters have shown up nationwide to protest the “tyranny” of having to wear masks during a pandemic… and have been cheered on by the president of the United States and Fox News.