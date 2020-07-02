Mike Pence’s Arizona trip had to be postponed after multiple Secret Service agents contracted COVID-19: report

Vice President Mike Pence had to postpone a trip to Arizona after Secret Service agents preparing the event tested positive for COVID-19.

“Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Pence was scheduled to go to Phoenix on Tuesday but went on Wednesday instead so that healthy agents could be deployed for his visit, according to two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private details of the trip.”

“On Monday night, the Secret Service urged Pence’s staff to delay the Tuesday trip until Wednesday because at least one agent on the ground had a confirmed case of covid-19 and other agents and federal officers preparing for the Arizona visit were showing signs of illness, according to two administration officials,” the newspaper explained. “The Secret Service needed time to bring in healthy agents and other personnel to replace the ones who were either sick or most likely sick, one of the officials said. The official said the Secret Service estimated that a total of eight to 10 agents and other officers from sister agencies — all of whom were helping prepare for Pence’s visit to Arizona — had fallen ill.”

Two Secret Service agents working on Trump’s controversial Tulsa rally have also contracted the virus, causing other Secret Service agents to quarantine.