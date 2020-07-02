Quantcast
Connect with us

Mike Pence’s Arizona trip had to be postponed after multiple Secret Service agents contracted COVID-19: report

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence had to postpone a trip to Arizona after Secret Service agents preparing the event tested positive for COVID-19.

“Vice President Pence’s trip to Arizona this week had to be postponed by a day after several Secret Service agents who helped organize the visit either tested positive for coronavirus or were showing symptoms of being infected,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Pence was scheduled to go to Phoenix on Tuesday but went on Wednesday instead so that healthy agents could be deployed for his visit, according to two senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe private details of the trip.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“On Monday night, the Secret Service urged Pence’s staff to delay the Tuesday trip until Wednesday because at least one agent on the ground had a confirmed case of covid-19 and other agents and federal officers preparing for the Arizona visit were showing signs of illness, according to two administration officials,” the newspaper explained. “The Secret Service needed time to bring in healthy agents and other personnel to replace the ones who were either sick or most likely sick, one of the officials said. The official said the Secret Service estimated that a total of eight to 10 agents and other officers from sister agencies — all of whom were helping prepare for Pence’s visit to Arizona — had fallen ill.”

Two Secret Service agents working on Trump’s controversial Tulsa rally have also contracted the virus, causing other Secret Service agents to quarantine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Eric Trump mocked for tweeting image of Ghislaine Maxwell with Clintons — when his dad hung out with her repeatedly

Published

18 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

On Thursday, following the arrest of former Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, Eric Trump posted a picture of Maxwell at Chelsea Clinton's wedding.

Birds of a feather... pic.twitter.com/4rBugxJGxc

— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) July 2, 2020

He was immediately deluged in scorn from social media, as commenters reminded him of all the pictures of Maxwell with his own father.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Mayor spikes effort to paint ‘thin blue line’ at police station: ‘Requests from white supremacists have no place’

Published

24 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The mayor of Tuscon has stopped an effort to paint a "thin blue line" in front of a police station.

"Today, my office was made aware of a request made by an individual with known ties to white supremacist ideology to paint a 'thin blue line' in front of the TPD Headquarters," Mayor Regina Romero wrote in a statement posted to Twitter.

"I unequivocally disavow this effort that serves to incite and divide our community, and minimizes the Black Lives Matter movement," she explained.

"All public art requests, especially those that use City resources, should be treated on a case-by-case basis and consider whether they reflect our City's values. Requests coming from a known white supremacist sympathizer clearly do not pass this test," Romero wrote. "This is unacceptable."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump blasted as ‘mentally deranged’ for focusing on cable news ratings as coronavirus surges across America

Published

60 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

The leader of the free world was blasted online for focusing on cable ratings as coronavirus cases surge across America.

"CNN should move [Chris Cuomo] back to the morning slot. He was rewarded for bad ratings with a much better time slot - and again got really bad ratings. Getting totally trounced by Fox News," Trump argued. "Give him another shot in the morning - He would easily beat Morning Joe’s poorly rated show!"

The president was quickly mocked for focusing on cable news ratings during a pandemic. Here's some of what people were saying:

https://twitter.com/Eric_Bjork_1957/status/1278834757141442564

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image