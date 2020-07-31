Quantcast
Monty Python’s John Cleese blames Trump’s ‘stupid’ fans for societal breakdown

2 hours ago

John Cleese believes the world is a mess because most of the people who rule it are “complete a**holes.”

The Monty Python co-founder will present his first live stream performance and lecture Aug. 2 from an empty Cadogan Hall in London, and he told The Daily Beast why he’s calling it “Why There Is No Hope.”

“If you look around at the moment, most of the people who seek great power are complete a**holes, who are really only out for themselves,” Cleese said. “Well, if someone’s out for themselves primarily, like our dear President Donald Trump, with no interest in other people at all, it’s not very likely that they’re going to be very good at building a society, and you see that the characteristics of people who are powerful is that they have a deep, deep fear of losing their power.”

As a result, Cleese doesn’t think it’s possible to ever have a “sensible society,” thanks to the rise of strongman leaders like Trump, Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and others.

“We have madness and power-seeking and complete unscrupulousness and pathological lying,” Cleese said, “and it’s very interesting why. Is it because people are very stupid? That’s a possible explanation.”


‘I hope you all die’: Fresno salon owner hit city official with her car after dispute over COVID-19 rules

3 mins ago

July 31, 2020

According to a report from the Fresno Bee, an unidentified Salon owner in Fresno harangued a city health official in the parking lot outside of her business after she was cited for a second time for ignoring pandemic shutdown notices -- and then hit him with her car.

An internal email from a police officer who responded to the incident described what happened when two health officials appeared at the salon last week and what happened afterward.

According to one official, he had returned to his car when a woman started cursing him in the parking lot

Sheriffs test positive for coronavirus after vowing not to enforce mask orders

11 mins ago

July 31, 2020

A number of sheriffs are refusing to enforce coronavirus mask orders and lockdowns, and now some of them are becoming infected with the potentially deadly virus.

Their defiance of statewide orders echoes the right-wing "constitutional sheriff" movement whose adherents refuse to enforce gun laws, and is based on the fallacious claim that county sheriffs are the highest constitutional authorities in the nation, reported The Guardian.

Trump’s racist appeal to suburban whites could have a boomerang effect: columnist

30 mins ago

July 31, 2020

Suburbs in America are filled with white people who claim to support progressive causes, but when it comes concrete local issues as opposed to abstract national ones, "white liberals are often more keen to acknowledge their privileges than to forfeit them," Eric Levitz writes this Friday in The Daily Beast.

On Wednesday, President Trump vowed to protect “all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream” from being “bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood.” According to Levitz, Trump's words were designed to appeal to white liberals who share his sentiment privately rather than publicly.

