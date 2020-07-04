Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Most people are not wearing masks’ as Trump hosts the ‘largest event since the start of the pandemic’ at the White House

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted the largest White House event since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns.

As attendees began to gather, the White House press corps posted photos of the event.

While the White House was asking people to wear masks, they were not required to attend the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported “few masks spotted so far” at the party.

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported, “most people are not wearing masks.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Health experts have warned against such gatherings.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, shortly before Trump took to the stage for his 4th of July event at Mount Rushmore, it was revealed that campaign staffer Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor who was once the first lady of San Francisco, is dating Donald Trump, Jr.

Multiple Republican nominees for statewide office in Montana are in self-quarantine after spending time with Guilfoyle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason also posted from the event:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think Trump should
rollback Covid testing?
VOTE NOW

2020 Election

Montana GOP ticket sidelined after exposure to COVID-positive Trump, Jr. girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle: report

Published

46 mins ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

The Montana Republican Party is facing a crisis after multiple members of the ticket traveled to South Dakota for Donald Trump's rally and were potentially exposed to COVID-19.

"Montana gubernatorial candidate Rep. Greg Gianforte and his running mate, Kristen Juras, confirmed Saturday they will self-quarantine after Gianforte's wife, Susan, and Juras attended an event last week with Kimberly Guilfoyle, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," KBZK-TV reported Saturday.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president’: Ambassador McFaul

Published

2 hours ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's address at Mount Rushmore was blasted as "un-American" by former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul.

McFaul retweeted a clip of the leader of the free world failing to pronounce the word, "totalitarianism."

"Trump has no idea what words like fascism and totalitarianism mean," McFaul, now a professor at Stanford, declared.

"To those who wrote this speech and those senior [White House] officials who approved this speech, shame on you. Perhaps the most un-American speech ever delivered by an American president and on the July 4th weekend no less," he explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Nevada GOP ridiculed for ‘illiteracy’ after sending out garbled Independence Day message

Published

3 hours ago

on

July 4, 2020

By

The Nevada Republican Party was ridiculed on Saturday for the Independence Day message the organization sent out.

Veteran Nevada political reporter Jon Ralston, the editor of The Nevada Independent, tweeted out a screenshot of the email sent by Michael McDonald, the chairman of the state GOP.

Ralston described the email as a "microcosm of NV GOP's incompetence (and illiteracy)" and mocked the party by saying "English is a difficult language to master."

Here is Ralston's thread on the Fourth of July message:

Microcosm of NV GOP's incompetence (and illiteracy) in Chairman @McDonaldNV's Independence Day message, which begins (I kid you not.):

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image