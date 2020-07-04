‘Most people are not wearing masks’ as Trump hosts the ‘largest event since the start of the pandemic’ at the White House

President Donald Trump on Saturday hosted the largest White House event since the start of the coronavirus lockdowns.

As attendees began to gather, the White House press corps posted photos of the event.

While the White House was asking people to wear masks, they were not required to attend the event.

Sign on the South Lawn of the WH for tonight's event: pic.twitter.com/wF6mxrWfLz — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) July 4, 2020

NBC News correspondent Monica Alba reported “few masks spotted so far” at the party.

Few masks spotted so far as hundreds arrive for the “Salute to America” event at the White House. pic.twitter.com/TjFkWigh0B — Monica Alba (@albamonica) July 4, 2020

CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reported, “most people are not wearing masks.”

Here is the example the White House is setting for the nation on this 4th of July amid surging coronavirus case counts and as public health experts urge Americans to avoid large gatherings.

Almost no social distancing. Most people are not wearing masks. pic.twitter.com/eDY34LtKY1 — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) July 4, 2020

Health experts have warned against such gatherings.

On Friday, shortly before Trump took to the stage for his 4th of July event at Mount Rushmore, it was revealed that campaign staffer Kimberly Guilfoyle tested positive for COVID-19. Guilfoyle, a former Fox News anchor who was once the first lady of San Francisco, is dating Donald Trump, Jr.

Multiple Republican nominees for statewide office in Montana are in self-quarantine after spending time with Guilfoyle.

Reuters White House correspondent Jeff Mason also posted from the event:

Guests gathered on the White House South Lawn for July 4 celebration with ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩. pic.twitter.com/WPXrGz1j2E — Jeff Mason (@jeffmason1) July 4, 2020