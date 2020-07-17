Quantcast
MSNBC anchor interviews Oregon governor — and tells her why he would resist detainment by the ‘Secret Police’ in Portland

Published

1 min ago

on

MSNBC anchor Chris Hayes on Friday interviewed Oregon Govenor Kate Brown about the federal “Secret Police” that President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security has deployed to Portland.

The chyron read, “federal agents with no identifying insignia pull Portland protesters into unmarked vans.”

Hayes noted that some of the agents are Border Patrol — despite the entire state of Washington separating Portland from the Canadian border.

Hayes also noted that Gov. Brown had accused Trump of sending the troops to Portland to help his 2020 reelection campaign.

“You wrote that Trump is looking for a confrontation in Oregon in hopes of winning political points in Ohio or Iowa — your state a kind of theater backdrop for the president,” Hayes said. “But, of course, there are real people there and there is a real young man who really had facial reconstructive surgery and really had his blood pool on the street after he was really shot with a nonlethal round by a federal official who…to this day we don’t know what entity he came from.”

“One question I have for you and the citizens of your state, if two men come up to me with guns and camouflage and grab me to put me in a car, I’m not going with them,” Hayes announced.

“I don’t know who they are,” he explained. “I don’t know if they’re people that just bought camouflage in a store and a police badge and have a gun. I don’t know what authority they have.”

“This is terrifying for the citizens of the city of Portland and surrounding communities,” Brown replied.

“Obviously it is definitely like pouring gasoline on a fire,” she continued. “This is not how we solve problems in my state and it is absolutely unacceptable.”

“The circumstance you just showed — complete violation of civil rights and a violation of our constitution,” Brown, who is an attorney, declared.

Watch:

