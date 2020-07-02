Quantcast
MSNBC’s Morning Joe rolls Giuliani’s ‘greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired’ after Rudy questions Biden’s wits

Published

1 min ago

on

Rudy Giuliani suggested Joe Biden was cognitively impaired, and MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough laughed in astonishment.

The former New York City mayor has become infamous for his rambling and incoherent TV appearances, and the “Morning Joe” host rolled a supercut of some of Giuliani’s lowlights as a surrogate for President Donald Trump.

“I don’t understand it!” Scarborough said. “I just don’t understand why Donald Trump and Rudy Giuliani and all these people who have a greatest hits package of being cognitively impaired would point to anybody else and suggest they’re cognitively impaired. We’ve been saying this for a long time. Donald Trump can’t attack Joe Biden on this issue, because for every clip they find, we can find 10 clips that make them look even more concerning.”

“Who is this someone continuing to say let’s use this cognitive approach?” he added. “Because whoever it, is they are hurting the president’s campaign because it only draws attention to his own deficits that are all on tape.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
2020 Election

Renowned psychiatrist worries ‘psychopath’ Trump will create ‘Reichstag incident’ before election and ‘destroy Democracy’

Published

12 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

For four years Donald Trump has willfully and repeatedly violated the presidential oath of office and its promise to "faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States," and "preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States."

It now appears that Trump was aware — perhaps for as much as a year — that Russian agents had placed bounties on the heads of American soldiers serving in Afghanistan. That's only the most recent example of the president's betrayal of his oath of office.

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe explains why Mitch McConnell suddenly changed his tune on wearing masks

Published

26 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) joined the growing chorus of Republicans who are breaking ranks with President Donald Trump on wearing masks -- and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough explained why.

Even the president himself backed off a bit, saying Wednesday that he was "all for masks," but he's spent the past two months questioning the science about their effectiveness against coronavirus -- but his stance is widely unpopular with most voters.

2020 Election

‘Appalling’: Health experts bury Dallas church that hosted Mike Pence after choir members test positive for COVID-19

Published

39 mins ago

on

July 2, 2020

By

Public health experts are slamming a Dallas megachurch that hosted Vice President Mike Pence over the weekend after several of its choir members tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

BuzzFeed News reports that "at least five members of the choir and orchestra" at the First Baptist church in Dallas tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the weeks leading up to Pence's visit.

