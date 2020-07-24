‘No path to victory’: MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch says Trump can’t win re-election without cheating
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch doesn’t see a legitimate path to re-election for President Donald Trump.
The “Morning Joe” contributor can’t think of any advice to offer to his longtime acquaintance, because his approval has dropped so low in states he needs to win.
“I always like to think I have the answer,” Deutsch said. “Sometimes there’s a Rubik’s cube and there’s no answer. When you start with the president’s own words — all you have to do is use the president’s words in a life or death situation. You can fail on a trade deal or a conversation with Russia, you can’t fail when it comes to saving people’s lives or causing people to die. That’s what he did.”
Joe Biden holds a lead over Trump in key battleground states, and only 19 percent of voters believe the country is on the right track — which is well below the rates for previous incumbents who won.
“It is so overwhelming against him, I come back to there’s one of two alternatives,” Deutsch said. “He steals the election or he quits, one or the other. There’s no path to victory right now. You guys have been talking in the past hour, it’s not that early [in the campaign]. I don’t know where you never heard me say this on the show, because I’m often wrong, never in doubt, I don’t know what I would do for this guy.”
2020 Election
Protesters march on Mitch McConnell’s home as he weighs 80% unemployment cut
Protesters marched to the Washington home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on Wednesday to call for an extension of federal pandemic unemployment benefits before they expire next week.
This article first appeared in Salon.
The protesters were accompanied by a caravan of supporters, including a band on a trailer with a banner reading, "Mitch better have my money," which is a play on the Rihanna song "B*tch Better Have My Money."
2020 Election
AP reporter reveals why scaled-down GOP convention is so ‘devastating’ to Trump’s campaign
President Donald Trump has agreed to scale back the Republican National Convention in recognition of the coronavirus threat, and MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said that poses a major threat to his re-election campaign.
The "Morning Joe" host said the president's poll numbers remained underwater just six weeks before early voting begins, and Associated Press reporter Jonathan Lemire revealed the Trump campaign was increasingly alarmed by the situation.
"There is widespread alarm," Lemire said. "It's not that early anymore, because of early voting beginning in a few weeks. We are now in the middle of the summer. The efforts to expand the map are all but gone. The New Mexicos, Minnesotas -- it's not going to happen to expand the states, so they're facing deficits they have to win. Michigan has been on the verge of being gone for a while, Pennsylvania, we were surprised the polls didn't have Joe Biden up more, particularly considering the strength around Scranton and that area -- he's from Scranton, it's been discussed."
2020 Election
‘Beyond a blowout’: Morning Joe panel stunned by new polls showing Trump re-election hopes collapsing
Reacting to new polling that came out late Thursday that shows Donald Trump trailing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden by 13 points, the panel on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" was stunned at the continuing collapse of the president's re-election prospects.
With a graphic illustrating the Quinnipiac poll that shows Biden beating Trump 51 percent to 38 percent, co-host Joe Scarborough said that numbers are looking insurmountable for the president to overcome.
"I'm hesitant to suggest this is where the real numbers are right now," the host said before adding, "Obviously we're at the end of July. When I saw the Quinnipiac plus 13 out of Florida, I thought that's probably an outlier, maybe we're close to eight, nine, based on the polls."