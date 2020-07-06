Quantcast
‘Our president is sick’: Trump hammered for ‘rancid racist’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

1 min ago

President Donald Trump lobbed an attack against Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace — prompting horrified outrage.

The president demanded an apology from Wallace, after NASCAR launched an investigation of a noose found in the driver’s garage that turned out to have been placed on the door months before he had used the facility, and the racing association outraged some fans by banning Confederate flags from events.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump tweeted. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Other social media users pounded the president for the racist attack.

Trump-approved Fox News doc who just said ‘avoid crowds’ calls move to hold outdoor NH rally ‘great messaging’

12 mins ago

July 6, 2020

Dr. Nicole Saphier was asked Monday morning if President Donald Trump's just-announced campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday will be "safe" to attend.

She didn't quite answer the question, but called the decision to move the re-election rally outdoors "great messaging."

"It's great messaging to be moving these rallies outdoors," Dr. Saphier, who is not a virologist or immunologist, but a radiologist, told Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt. "Virus transmission is markedly decreased when you move outside."

President Trump is a fan of the doctor.

Great job being done by Dr. Nicole Saphier on @FoxNews!

Trump is losing his grip on the GOP — and that leaves Bill Barr exposed: Legal expert

18 mins ago

July 6, 2020

Attorney General William Barr's tenure has been marked by political scandals and allegations of corruption, but one legal expert noticed another trend through his record.

The attorney general will later this month make only his second appearance before Congress, where the House Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from two federal prosecutors about Barr's interference in their cases for political purposes, reported Johnny Dwyer for The Daily Beast.

‘The swamp is alive and well’: Trump-connected lobbyists have raked in $10 billion in Covid-19 aid for corporate clients

18 mins ago

July 6, 2020

In yet another sign that the "swamp is alive and well in Washington, D.C." despite President Donald Trump's repeated promises to drain it, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen released a new report Monday morning identifying at least 40 Trump-connected lobbyists who have raked in over $10 billion in federal Covid-19 relief for their corporate clients since the pandemic began.

The dozens of lobbyists with ties to Trump through his campaigns, his administration, and/or his transition team "collectively have represented at least 150 clients on Covid matters," Public Citizen notes in its new report titled "COVID Lobbying Palooza" (pdf). Those clients include such corporate behemoths as Pfizer, Comcast, McDonald's, MasterCard, and American Airlines.

