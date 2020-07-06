‘Our president is sick’: Trump hammered for ‘rancid racist’ attack on NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace

President Donald Trump lobbed an attack against Black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace — prompting horrified outrage.

The president demanded an apology from Wallace, after NASCAR launched an investigation of a noose found in the driver’s garage that turned out to have been placed on the door months before he had used the facility, and the racing association outraged some fans by banning Confederate flags from events.

“Has @BubbaWallace apologized to all of those great NASCAR drivers & officials who came to his aid, stood by his side, & were willing to sacrifice everything for him, only to find out that the whole thing was just another HOAX?” Trump tweeted. “That & Flag decision has caused lowest ratings EVER!”

Other social media users pounded the president for the racist attack.

I follow racing and Bubba had nothing to do with this, other than being assigned the wrong garage. He never even saw it. All the dude wants to do is race. Our president is sick. — Various Artists (@Bw500Brian) July 6, 2020

When statues don't work, shift gears. — JeremyNewberger (@jeremynewberger) July 6, 2020

He won’t wear a mask, but he has no problem with a white hood. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) July 6, 2020

We've known this, but he has literally no other option but to dial up the racism now. Smoking resin at this point. https://t.co/g8qwUrNjxB — luke (@lukeoneil47) July 6, 2020

Mr. President, your premise is false. 1) It wasn't a "hoax." Everyone involved truly believed it was threat directed at Wallace. And Wallace didn't report it; he was informed about it. 2) There hasn't been any noticeable impact on the ratings, which are not the lowest ever. — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) July 6, 2020

The only hoax raging on right now is you, you rancid racist. — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) July 6, 2020

Has Donald trump apologized to any of the families of 130,000 people who died unnecessarily because his stupid ass refuses to take COVID-19 seriously? You haven't even apologized to President Obama for saying he wasn't born here. Bish, STFU. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 6, 2020

He doesn’t need to apologize, you do. Black lives matter — dz (@RoFLGuN) July 6, 2020

Have you apologized to @Kaepernick7 for being an unconstitutional racist asshole? — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) July 6, 2020

HYPOCRITAL Where are Trump’s apologies to all the people, organizations and countries he has lied about over the years and made false accusations? He accused the “central park 5” of heinous crimes & never apologized. And he never aplogized for doubting where Obama was born. — MURRAY 🗽 (@murray_nyc) July 6, 2020

President Trump wants NASCAR's only black driver to apologize for the overwhelming concern about this noose found hanging in his garage. And NASCAR's decision to not fly pro-slavery flags at their races anymore, which Trump obviously blames their only black driver for. pic.twitter.com/jDsv9iIMO4 — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) July 6, 2020

Monday Morning Presidential Checklist: – go after a black person

– do nothing else — ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇸 (@__Arthur_Dent__) July 6, 2020

DO THE COUNTRY A FAVOR AND RESIGN, IMMEDIATELY — Publius (@ThePubliusUSA) July 6, 2020

Jeez… take your meds and go back to bed, you grumpy miserable old coot… — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) July 6, 2020