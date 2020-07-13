Quantcast
Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

Published

1 min ago

on

Vice President Mike Pence’s claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.

The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post‘s Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate — and only on a technicality.

“There was no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic emerging, he wrote — an obviously true claim only because the first wave had not ended,” Bump wrote.

Pence claimed “more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable,” which was generally correct at the time, but within a week most states were already seeing their week-by-week case count grow by at least 2.5 percent, and only 11 states have seen their seven-day average of new cases decline.

Since his editorial was written, positive test rates have increased, the number of states seeing 1,000 new cases daily has nearly doubled and the seven-day average of deaths has been creeping back upward.

“Pence has been proved wrong in nearly every way on every bit of data he offered,” Bump wrote. “The vice president, as the head of the government’s response to the pandemic, presented a case for his own success that was shown to be inaccurate often only days after his article was published.”


Breaking Banner

Couple arrested after being caught on video brutally attacking female Black hotel employee

Published

4 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Two people who were caught on surveillance video in a suspected racially-motivated assault of a Black woman at a hotel in Connecticut have been arrested, WFSB reports.

Philip Samer and Emily Orbay were arrested in Brooklyn, New York, by U.S. marshals and will be extradited to Connecticut. Sarner was charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and "intimidation based on bigotry and bias." Orbay was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump seeks to revive some of the worst trophy hunting practices in yet another inexplicable move

Published

19 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

Our nation’s iconic wildlife is under attack in another inexplicable move by the Trump administration. In the latest blow, the government is aiming to allow the worst trophy hunting and trapping practices on public lands in Alaska.

For the first time in five years, slaughtering hibernating black bear mothers and their cubs at their dens, using bait to attract and slay grizzly bears, killing wolves and coyote pups and their parents in their dens and shooting swimming caribou on over 20 million acres of national preserve lands in Alaska will be allowed.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Florida official who opposed local mask mandate in ‘critical condition’ with COVID-19

Published

22 mins ago

on

July 13, 2020

By

A public official in Florida who voted against a resolution requiring people wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus is now in critical condition after being infected by the disease.

Local news station News 4 Jax reports that St. Johns County Commissioner Paul Waldron has been hospitalized after being diagnosed with COVID-19, and his daughter posted on Facebook late last week that he went into septic shock and has "many organs struggling."

Continue Reading
 
 
