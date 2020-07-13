Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

Vice President Mike Pence’s claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.

The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post‘s Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate — and only on a technicality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There was no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic emerging, he wrote — an obviously true claim only because the first wave had not ended,” Bump wrote.

Pence claimed “more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable,” which was generally correct at the time, but within a week most states were already seeing their week-by-week case count grow by at least 2.5 percent, and only 11 states have seen their seven-day average of new cases decline.

Since his editorial was written, positive test rates have increased, the number of states seeing 1,000 new cases daily has nearly doubled and the seven-day average of deaths has been creeping back upward.

“Pence has been proved wrong in nearly every way on every bit of data he offered,” Bump wrote. “The vice president, as the head of the government’s response to the pandemic, presented a case for his own success that was shown to be inaccurate often only days after his article was published.”