Pence claims on coronavirus second wave ‘proved wrong in nearly every way’ less than a month later: analysis

Vice President Mike Pence’s claims about a second wave of coronavirus has been proven completely wrong less than a month later.
The vice president argued in a Wall Street Journal editorial June 16 that no second wave of the deadly pandemic would emerge, but the Washington Post‘s Philip Bump found only that claim to be accurate — and only on a technicality.
“There was no second wave of the coronavirus pandemic emerging, he wrote — an obviously true claim only because the first wave had not ended,” Bump wrote.
Pence claimed “more than half of states are actually seeing cases decline or remain stable,” which was generally correct at the time, but within a week most states were already seeing their week-by-week case count grow by at least 2.5 percent, and only 11 states have seen their seven-day average of new cases decline.
Since his editorial was written, positive test rates have increased, the number of states seeing 1,000 new cases daily has nearly doubled and the seven-day average of deaths has been creeping back upward.
“Pence has been proved wrong in nearly every way on every bit of data he offered,” Bump wrote. “The vice president, as the head of the government’s response to the pandemic, presented a case for his own success that was shown to be inaccurate often only days after his article was published.”
Enjoy good journalism?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support in this difficult time. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Value Raw Story?
… then let us make a small request. The COVID crisis has cut advertising rates in half, and we need your help. Like you, we believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.