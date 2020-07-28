‘Profoundly disturbing’: Trump slammed on CNN for obsessing over whether people ‘like him’ during crises
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “The Situation Room,” reporter John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump for his self-pitying complaint from the White House briefing room that “nobody likes me” and Dr. Anthony Fauci commands more respect.
“That’s a pretty extraordinary statement from the president of the United States,” said anchor Wolf Blitzer. “He seems to be a bit jealous of the nation’s top infectious disease expert.”
“The president, in the middle of a deadly panic, is functioning at the level of a child, and not even a child who’s really connected to reality,” said Harwood. “He retweeted all that nonsense from this kooky person who made these claims about hydroxychloroquine. Even as the president is trying, has been goaded by his aides into trying to strike a more realistic assessment of the situation, he cannot resist repeating his promotion of this unproven medication, not to mention the absurd statements like much of the country is ‘corona-free.'”
“We still have more than 55,000 cases a day, 1,000 people dying a day, and the president is complaining this people don’t like him,” continued Harwood. “It’s profoundly disturbing that this is the kind of leadership — or lack of leadership — that the country is getting from the White House in a crisis of this magnitude.”
Watch below:
CNN
‘Profoudly disturbing’: Trump slammed on CNN for obsessing over whether people ‘like him’ during crises
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," reporter John Harwood laid into President Donald Trump for his self-pitying complaint from the White House briefing room that "nobody likes me" and Dr. Anthony Fauci commands more respect.
"That's a pretty extraordinary statement from the president of the United States," said anchor Wolf Blitzer. "He seems to be a bit jealous of the nation's top infectious disease expert."
"The president, in the middle of a deadly panic, is functioning at the level of a child, and not even a child who's really connected to reality," said Harwood. "He retweeted all that nonsense from this kooky person who made these claims about hydroxychloroquine. Even as the president is trying, has been goaded by his aides into trying to strike a more realistic assessment of the situation, he cannot resist repeating his promotion of this unproven medication, not to mention the absurd statements like much of the country is 'corona-free.'"
Breaking Banner
Former Bush official admits he was wrong to think Bill Barr would rescue the Justice Department: ‘He’s a handmaiden of Trump’
Paul Rosenzweig, the deputy assistant secretary for policy at DHS during the George W. Bush administration, confessed in an interview with CNN International host Christiane Amanpour that he thought Bill Barr would "rescue" the Justice Department. Instead, it's clear that hasn't worked out.
“I confess to being disappointed," said Rosenzweig. "Barr sees himself more as a handmaiden of President Trump’s political interests than he does as attorney for the United States of America.”
He said that in addition to the concerns outlined by Amanpour there was also the time Barr mischaracterized the DOJ's inspector general report as well as special counsel Robert Mueller's report.
Breaking Banner
Dem nails Bill Barr for staffing DOJ with ‘no Black people’: Keep John Lewis’ name out of your mouth
Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA) on Tuesday accused Attorney General William Barr of presiding over institutional racism at the Department of Justice.
At a House Judiciary Committee hearing, Richmond took issue with Barr's opening statement, which invoked the "nonviolence" of civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).
"You started your testimony with eloquent words about the life and legacy of John Lewis fighting systematic racism, voter intimidation, civil rights," Richmond said. "The one thing that you have in common with your two predecessors -- Attorney General Sessions and Attorney General Whitaker -- is that when you all came here and brought your top staff, you brought no Black people."