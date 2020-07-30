Quantcast
Racist woman loses her mind over seeing George Floyd’s image projected onto Robert E Lee statue

Published

1 min ago

on

A racist woman created a disturbance in Virginia after seeing George Floyd’s image projected over a monument to Robert E. Lee.

Video shows the woman shouting at a group of demonstrators in downtown Richmond during a hologram display dedicated to Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis, reported WTTG-TV.

“This is public property,” the white woman shouts. “This is my city.”

Other protesters attempt to escort her away from the event.

“You’re a racist,” a bystander says. “Leave.”

The woman uttered a racial slur in response.

“You’re a f*cking n*gger,” the woman says, smacking the man recording the video. “Look at this n*gger sh*t.”

That prompted another person to repeatedly shout at her to “get the f*ck out of here.”

The hologram memorial will appear at five different Confederate statues this week across the South as part of sustained nationwide protests over Floyd’s killing and other acts of police brutality.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
