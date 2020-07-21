Renewed focus on Palm Beach after Trump’s controversial remarks on child sex trafficking case

There is an renewed interest in what has been going on in Palm Beach, Florida after comments Trump made at his first coronavirus briefing since April.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is in prison and a lot of people want to know if she’s going to turn in powerful people,” a reporter noted.

“I know you’ve talked in the past about Prince Andrew and you’ve criticized Bill Clinton’s behavior. I’m wondering, do you feel she’s going to turn in powerful men? How do you see that working out?” Trump was asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know, I haven’t really been following it too much. I just wish her well, frankly. I’ve met her numerous times over the years, especially since I lived in Palm Beach and I guess they lived in Palm Beach. But I wish her well, whatever it is. I don’t know the situation with Prince Andrew, I just don’t know. Not aware of it,” Trump claimed.

Following Trump’s comments, there were questions over whether Trump would pardon Maxwell and CNN’s Jim Acosta said White House officials must be “tearing their hair out” over the comments.

Here’s what others were saying about Trump’s remarks:

I don't know them well, I guess she lived in Palm Beach and I lived in Palm beach. pic.twitter.com/4OqaUkWh2T — Scary Strange [email protected]🏡🌊 (@rob13567) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

REPORTER: Do you feel Ghislaine Maxwell is going to turn in powerful men? A POWERFUL MAN WHO HAS BEEN PHOTOGRAPHED WITH HER: I just wish her well pic.twitter.com/bmNLGEczdn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 21, 2020

"Fisten recalls learning in the early 2000s that members of Trump’s private Palm Beach club, Mar-a-Lago, complained that Epstein was often accompanied by very young girls–'a different girl every week'—each of whom he would refer to as 'his niece.'" https://t.co/RkrClgZJYt — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump is really making a case against never living in palm beach. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

His sycophants have spent 24 hours saying these briefings will rebound Trump's political standing. So I'd love to hear how proactively touting that he's met Jeffrey Epstein's co-conspirator "numerous times" in Palm Beach—the heart of Epstein's pedophilic rape syndicate—helps. — Ian Sams (@IanSams) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

For those following: The correct answer to the question about whether Maxwell will turn in powerful men should have been “I hope that she cooperates fully so all those who have abused women and children are brought to justice.” Not “I wish her well.” — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) July 21, 2020

REPORTER: Sir, can you give us some juicy gossip about the rich pedophiles that Maxwell can turn in? TRUMP: I hung out with Maxwell all the time in Palm Beach. Also, coincidentally, I'm her only hope at not dying in prison, so that lady needs to take the hint. I wish her well. — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

.@realDonaldTrump just said “I wish her well” MULTIPLE times to a trafficker of dozens of children, an accused rapist he’s in 8 different pics with. I’m having trouble processing how utterly insane this is, almost impossible to grasp & measure. Clearly she knows things about him. https://t.co/FPGWQsS6v9 — Spiro Agnew’s Ghost (@SpiroAgnewGhost) July 21, 2020

and he doesn't know her that well you see she lived in Palm Beach the same as Trump he met her a few times. Posed for 100's of pics with her but he doesn't know her pic.twitter.com/g4PZFGqDIm — martie kaye (@martiekaye2010) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump was asked about Ghislane Maxwell and wished her well, then, "I guess they lived in Palm Beach; I don’t know." That's irrelevant information to distance himself from child molesters, and is unrelated to the question he was asked. It's how someone who's bad at lying lies. — JRehling (@JRehling) July 21, 2020

What happens in Palm Beach stays in Palm Beach? https://t.co/42ux2wh5Ll — Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) July 21, 2020

Yes, the President of the United States wishing an accused sexual predator and pedophile "well" because he met her a few times in Palm Beach is definitely not news. https://t.co/IIZJLx0tGH — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) July 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the most evil insane clip of all. Anyone who stands by him is equally as evil. https://t.co/tdMhvyFsXg — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) July 21, 2020

The remarks were made as Trump is campaigning on a “law and order” message:

ADVERTISEMENT

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 14, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 24, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 13, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 6, 2020

LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2020