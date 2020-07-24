Quantcast
Rudy Giuliani’s Ukrainian henchmen are still trying to smear Joe Biden — but their campaign is flailing

Published

6 mins ago

on

Rudy Giuliani’s schemes to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden in Ukraine led to President Donald Trump’s impeachment — but it looks like the attempted smear campaign against the presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee is still operational.

BuzzFeed News reports that Ukrainian Giuliani henchman Andriy Telizhenko is still vowing to spill dirt on Biden ahead of the 2020 presidential election, although whether it gets taken seriously outside of the circle of Trump loyalists remains in question.

That’s because, according to BuzzFeed, Telizhenko is surrounding himself with shady characters who all have assorted Kremlin ties.

“Telizhenko’s Ukrainian collaborators, whose names surfaced during the Trump impeachment saga, include a fugitive, a tainted former prosecutor, and the son of a KGB officer who also was trained in Russian spy techniques,” the publication notes.

Among other things, Giuliani’s Ukrainian crew claims to have obtained secret phone conversations purportedly between Biden and former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko, although Poroshenko’s office has called the audio of the calls a forgery.

What’s more, even if the recordings are genuine, the ones that have been released so far are not incriminating.

“The recordings have done nothing to substantiate, let alone advance, the accusations from Trump, Giuliani, and Republicans of Biden corruption in Ukraine,” writes BuzzFeed.

